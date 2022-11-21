'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Her 'Biggest Ick' with Husband Matt Bolton

'Love is Blind' star Colleen Reed shared an annoying habit of her husband Matt Bolton involving a popular breakfast item

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 21, 2022 03:32 PM
Love is Blind's Colleen Reed discussing her biggest food ick with her husband Matt Bolton
Photo: Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Love Is Blind's Colleen Reed jumped on the "ick" trend and shared her biggest irritation with husband Matt Bolton. Hint: it involves a popular breakfast item.

During an Instagram Q&A, the reality star, 27, discussed her relationship with Bolton, 28, after the Love Is Blind finale (they both said "I do"), and even shared an annoying habit of his that she's discovered while being with him.

"The biggest 'ick' that Matt gives me is he puts the egg shells in the carton after he's done," Reed said, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's the most aggravating thing you can do."

Couples on TikTok and Instagram have been filming videos recording their "biggest icks" with each other, resulting in the trending topic.

The ballet dancer also tackled questions about their living situation – which they spoke about in the reunion episode. She said although they live separately due to their current rental situations, they "pretty much stay with each other every single night of the week" and are getting ready to move in together in the spring. Bolton was even seen hanging holiday decorations while Reed answered questions.

"We really just wanted to not mess this up and jump right into shared spaces, just slow it down a little bit," Reed said. "We can't wait to move in around May of next year, hopefully buy a house, so we'll see."

Bolton gave some insight into how he and Reed have blended their lives together after the show as a married couple in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this month.

"Getting out of the show and the whole atmosphere, you learn a lot about each other," said Bolton. "It kind of started off rough right when we got out of it... in the sense of knowing that you just got married. So now you've got to take your schedule and incorporate her scheduling. You've got to blend them together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He said learning to "mesh" their lives in the beginning was difficult and sacrifices had to be made, but they eventually made it work.

"It's just learning how to incorporate each other into your daily lives," he added.

Related Articles
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale: Who Got Married, Who Is Still Together and Who Has Moved on
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Matt Admits He Was 'Looking for an Out' During Pre-Wedding Fights with Colleen
LOVE IS BLIND. Cole Barnett in LOVE IS BLIND.
'Love Is Blind' 's Cole Barnett Is in 'Much Needed Therapy' After Season 3 Aired: 'Freeing and Liberating'
Love Is Blind’s Alexa Posts Loving Tribute for Husband Brennon: ‘You Are My Home’
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Shares Loving Tributes for Husband Brennon: 'You Are My Home'
Zanab Jaffrey opens up about about how her ex fiance Cole Barnett
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Calls Out Ex-Fiancé Cole After Reunion Episode: 'You Know What You Did'
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed
'Love Is Blind' 's Cameron Hamilton Celebrates Wife Lauren's Birthday — and Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven and SK Announce Split After Cheating Allegations: 'Forever Shaped Our Lives'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Believes Viewers 'Missed Out' on His 'Love Story' with Raven: 'A Lot of Blanks'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Alexa Alfia, Brennon Lemieux in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Says 'There Is More' to Her Relationship with Brennon Than Viewers Saw
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab and Cole 'Do Not Speak' After Dramatic Wedding: 'I Stand by Everything I Said'
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Antoni Porowski's Fiancé? All About Kevin Harrington
Travis Pastrana attends HISTORY's Live Event "Evel Live" on July 8, 2018
Travis Pastrana Has a New High-Flying Role as Cheer Dad to His Two Daughters: 'Proud of Them'
Jennifer Lopez on cover of Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Process' of Blending Her Family with Husband Ben Affleck's
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits She Was 'Unprepared' for What Happens at the Altar
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Nick Thompson Slams Danielle Ruhl's 'Harmful' Claim He Had 'No Accountability' in Split