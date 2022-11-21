'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Her 'Biggest Ick' with Husband Matt Bolton

Love Is Blind's Colleen Reed jumped on the "ick" trend and shared her biggest irritation with husband Matt Bolton. Hint: it involves a popular breakfast item.

During an Instagram Q&A, the reality star, 27, discussed her relationship with Bolton, 28, after the Love Is Blind finale (they both said "I do"), and even shared an annoying habit of his that she's discovered while being with him.

"The biggest 'ick' that Matt gives me is he puts the egg shells in the carton after he's done," Reed said, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's the most aggravating thing you can do."

Couples on TikTok and Instagram have been filming videos recording their "biggest icks" with each other, resulting in the trending topic.

The ballet dancer also tackled questions about their living situation – which they spoke about in the reunion episode. She said although they live separately due to their current rental situations, they "pretty much stay with each other every single night of the week" and are getting ready to move in together in the spring. Bolton was even seen hanging holiday decorations while Reed answered questions.

"We really just wanted to not mess this up and jump right into shared spaces, just slow it down a little bit," Reed said. "We can't wait to move in around May of next year, hopefully buy a house, so we'll see."

Bolton gave some insight into how he and Reed have blended their lives together after the show as a married couple in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this month.

"Getting out of the show and the whole atmosphere, you learn a lot about each other," said Bolton. "It kind of started off rough right when we got out of it... in the sense of knowing that you just got married. So now you've got to take your schedule and incorporate her scheduling. You've got to blend them together."

He said learning to "mesh" their lives in the beginning was difficult and sacrifices had to be made, but they eventually made it work.

"It's just learning how to incorporate each other into your daily lives," he added.