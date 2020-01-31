Louis Vuitton Is Opening Its First Restaurant Inside This Massive Flagship Store

Louis Vuitton

Forget breakfast at Tiffany’s — we want dinner at Louis Vuitton.

The French fashion company is venturing into the culinary arts at its new four-story flagship that opens Feb. 1 in Osaka, Japan. Le Cafe V and Sugalabo V can be found on the top floor of the boutique and will start serving customers on Feb. 15.

WWD originally reported that both establishments will have menus curated by renowned Japanese chef Yosuke Suga. Le Cafe V will be the more casual of the two with a cocktail bar and wrap-around outdoor terrace — perfect for enjoying some fresh air after a major shopping spree.

Image zoom Louis Vuitton

Hidden behind a speakeasy door is Sugalabo V, a spin-off of chef Suga’s Sugalabo restaurant in Tokyo, which is ranked number 47 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Just like the original, only a few diners will be seated each night, so reservations are recommended very far in advance. The restaurant will have an aesthetic similar to the store, and include flatware inspired by LV monogram.

Image zoom

Other luxury retailers have been testing their culinary skills by opening up chic eateries inside boutiques across the globe. Tiffany & Co. opened the Blue Box Cafe in 2017 at the New York City flagship allowing you to actually have breakfast at Tiffany’s. The Nordstrom flagship in New York City also unveiled Wolf restaurant in partnership with James Beard-nominated chef Ethan Stowell.

Image zoom Louis Vuitton

Others include Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Florence, Prada’s Marchesi 1824 in London, and Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar in New York City.