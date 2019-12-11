Image zoom Victor Protasio

The executive chef of Gibson restaurant in San Francisco shares a hearty winter recipe that’s bursting with flavor

Louis Maldonado’s Roasted Butternut Squash with Charred Onions

1 medium navel orange

2 (1/2-oz.) ancho chiles

1/4 tsp. ground anise

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

3 small (5 lbs. total) butternut squash, peeled, halved lengthwise and seeded

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 medium red onion, sliced into 1/4-in.-thick rings

1/2 cup golden raisins

1 serrano chile, halved lengthwise, seeded and finely chopped

1 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves

1/2 cup roasted slated pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Peel orange into wide strips; cut and juice fruit for 1/4 cup fresh juice. Set aside.

2. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium high. Add anchos; toast, turning occasionally, until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, bring 2 cups water to a boil in a small saucepan over high.

3. Place anchos in a medium-size heatproof bowl. Pour boiling water over anchos; cover bowl with plastic wrap, and let stand until anchos are soft, about 20 minutes. Drain.

4. Combine anchos, orange juice, anise and cinnamon in a food processor; pulse until smooth, about 30 seconds.

5. Arrange squash, cut sides up, on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Sprinkle with salt; spread ancho mixture over tops. Add orange peel strips; cover with aluminum foil. Bake until fork tender, about 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove foil, and increase oven temperature to high broil. Add onion rings to pan. Return to oven, broil until squash and onions are browned and slightly crisped, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes.

6. Arrange squash and onions on a platter (discard orange peels); top with raisins, serrano, cilantro, pepitas and lime juice.

Quick Tip! For a sweet finish, in step 6, place the raisins, serrano chile, 1/2 cup dry white wine and 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium. Let simmer, undisturbed, until liquid is reduced by half, about 3 min. Pour over squash and serve.

Serves: 6

Active time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour, 40 minutes