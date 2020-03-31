Los Angeles Mayor Suspends Farmers Markets After Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls for Their Closure

Image zoom Michael Simon/startraksphoto

Grocery stores have been deemed an essential business amid the coronavirus pandemic, but are farmers markets? Katherine Schwarzenegger doesn’t think so.

The author and daughter of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter recently to express her opinion that it’s unsafe to keep farmers markets open due to the close congregation of people.

The Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, closed all beaches and hiking trails to encourage people to stay indoors. “As we head into the weekend, please remember that our Safer at Home order is still in effect. I know it’s hard to have our favorite places –– our beaches and hiking trails –– closed. But these restrictions will save lives. Please stay home and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he tweeted on March 27.

Schwarzenegger, 30, responded to the tweet saying, “The farmers markets in Brentwood still being open seems like a huge issue when it comes to social gatherings.”

Just two days after Schwarzenegger tweeted her complaint, mayor Garcetti announced that farmers markets will be temporarily closed down for the time being.

“We have seen images of dangerously crowded farmers markets –– so I’m announcing the temporary suspension of farmers markets pending City review of physical distancing plans needed to keep communities safe,” said Garcetti in a tweet. “We will review plans immediately so markets can stay open this week.”

The reaction to the decision as well as Schwarzenegger’s tweet have received a lot of backlash because some people consider farmers markets to be essential businesses.

Another user responded to Schwarzenegger’s original tweet, offering a counterpoint. “Farmers Markets are necessary! They had a line to get in that is monitored with people over 6 ft apart. Many groceries are out of food staples so this is their only choice. Your family has resources – please remember all the benefits your privilege brings. #Covid_19 #SundayThoughts”

Schwarzenegger responded to the criticism by recommending people turn to CSA farm boxes that are available for delivery or pick up and still support local farmers.

“For all those who are upset about my farmer’s market tweet- let me clarify by saying I love farmer’s markets, my family and I go every Sunday and buy a lot of our food for the week. I would never want to prevent farmers and small business owners from making money EVER,” she tweeted.

The L.A. mayor’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment as to whether Schwarzenegger’s tweet had anything to do with the closures.

