Lori Loughlin Demos Chili Recipe She Made for 'Full House' Stars on Anniversary of Bob Saget's Death

Lori Loughlin used her skills in the kitchen to comfort her friends.

On Thursday, Loughlin made an appearance on her daughter Olivia Jade's YouTube channel to whip up a pot of chili the Full House actress says she made for a gathering of some of her co-stars.

Loughlin, 58, shared that she hosted her former castmates John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure as well as Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget's widow, during the week of Jan. 9, the one-year anniversary of Saget's death.

"We were just going to order in food," Loughlin shared with her daughter. "Then, I thought, well it would be so nice if I could make a home cooked meal for everyone." She went on to say she was looking for a recipe that wasn't too difficult but could still please a crowd.

The actress decided on a chili recipe from the Wholesome Dish because "it can feed a lot of people" and can be made before dinner has to be served. In addition, she also prepared homemade cornbread with a recipe from High Heels and Grills.

Together the two recreated up the dishes, and even though they were "relatively simple" recipes, a little mother-daughter chaos ensued.

While making the chili, spices spill out across Jade's kitchen counter shortly after Loughlin proclaims, "I don't like a mess." As Jade is pouring cumin into a measuring spoon, some of the spices go flying out across the cutting board. "I just said I don't like a mess!" Loughlin says with a laugh.

Loughlin decides to take over spice measuring duties, but moments later she makes the same mistake as her daughter when she accidentally dumps far too much chili powder into the measuring spoon. "This is going to be fantastic," Loughlin jokes to the camera.

Throughout the video, Jade dances in the background while her mother does different cooking tasks — whether she's measuring out ingredients or throwing some things in the dishwasher. Loughlin parttakes in the festivities when she goes to chop the onion in a trusted miniature food processor.

"It's such a good investment. I've had it since you were a kid," the actress says before throwing chunks of onion into the bowl of the food processor because she "really, actually hates cutting onions." The Full House star pulses the processor to a made-up beat as she and her daughter groove along with the machine.

The cast of Full House.

Loughlin shares some of the changes she likes to make to the recipe, like using kidney beans and white beans instead of just the kidney beans, or substituting turkey for beef. "That's what I like about this," she says. "You can modify this and make it whatever is palatable to you."

As the two women are putting the chili together, Jade jokes, "let me show you my contribution," as she twists her old school kitchen timer to the 30-minute mark.

While the chili simmers, Loughlin and Jade prepare the cornbread with far fewer mishaps. They even discover Jade's "secret talent" for separating eggs.

The two finish up their video showing off the chili served over rice with some of the homemade cornbread. Both bowls are topped with shreds of cheese and Loughlin's has an additional dollop of sour cream.

Saget died at age 65 on Jan. 9. The beloved comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

Loughlin has been stepping back into the spotlight since her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 59, pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to commit fraud. She spent two months in jail later that year and was ordered to complete 150 community service hours upon her release. Her fashion designer husband served a five-month prison sentence, which he completed in April 2021.

Loughlin's new TV movie Fall Into Winter airs Jan. 28 on Great American Family.