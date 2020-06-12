Shayna Taylor's grapefruit and radicchio salad is "simple to toss together, but perfectly delicious"

Look Inside Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor’s Home Kitchen—and Get Shayna's Go To Summer Recipe

Welcome to health-food heaven.

Shayna Taylor gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of her kitchen and detailed how she keeps it stocked to live a healthy lifestyle. The gorgeous space in the Venice, California home she shares with boyfriend Ryan Seacrest has a bright and airy feel thanks to a mix of navy and white cabinets, white marble countertops, and wood and bamboo accents throughout.

"I'm going to start first with the fridge because that's well, not my favorite, but one of my favorite places since it has all my fruits and veggies," says the chef and founder of Shayna's Kitchen and Bottle & Stone.

The refrigerator is stocked with gluten-free bread, homemade almond-pecan milk, veggies stored in Vejibags to keep them fresh, and the secret ingredient to a lot of her staple dishes: herbs.

"Herbs are the trick to everything as a chef," she says. "I love to put herbs in all my salads, in obviously marinades for fish and chicken, and what so have you."

Her pantry houses a variety of gluten-free flours, baking ingredients, matcha and different CBD tinctures from her Bottle & Stone wellness line. "It's super easy to put into lattes or food," she says of the dropper bottles.

The home — which she moved into a little over a year ago — is also where the chef develops recipes for her site Shayna's Kitchen. Her grapefruit, radicchio salad recipe shared below and in this week's issue of PEOPLE, is "simple to toss together, but perfectly delicious," she says.

"On gorgeous, sunny days when I’d rather be outside than in the kitchen, this easy summer salad is my go-to," she adds. "The tart grapefruit and crunchy, chopped fennel blend will be a guaranteed hit."

Shayna Taylor's Grapefruit, Radicchio & Fennel Salad

1 navel orange

1 pink grapefruit

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

4 cups thinly sliced fennel bulb

4 cups thinly sliced radicchio

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ tsp. sea salt

Chopped fresh dill

1. Cut off the peel and white pith from the orange and grapefruit using a sharp, thin-bladed knife. Working over a medium bowl, cut between the membranes to release segments into bowl. Squeeze juice from membranes in bowl; discard membranes and seeds.

2. Stir together 3 tablespoons orange-grapefruit juice, oil, vinegar and honey in a large bowl. Add fennel, radicchio and onion; toss to coat. Cover and chill 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.

3. Top fennel mixture with orange and grapefruit sections; sprinkle with salt, and garnish with dill. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before serving.

Serves: 6

Active time: 25 minutes