LongHorn Steakhouse Institutes 5-Cherry Shirley Temple Policy After Viral Review From 6-Year-Old

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Shirley Temples are getting a makeover — and it’s all thanks to the 6-year-old “Shirley Temple King”!

On Friday, the restaurant chain announced that their Shirley Temples will now include five cherries — three at the bottom of the glass and two at the top. The move comes after 6-year-old Leo Kelly dinged their drink for not having any cherries during his viral review.

“Introducing our new Shirley Temple recipe, fit for ‘The King,'” LongHorn Steakhouse captioned an Instagram post announcing the changes.

The restaurant added in their Instagram Stories that Kelly “made some good points” in his review. “Crown’s off to you, king,” they wrote over a photo of their new-and-improved drink.

Kelly — whose Instagram account was discovered by PEOPLE’s food editor Shay Spence earlier this week — gave LongHorn Steakhouse’s Shirley Temple a score of five out of ten during a review in September.

“First of all, this is the biggest Shirley Temple I’ve ever seen in my life,” he says in the video of the 20-oz. drink. “So that’s great news. The bad news is, there’s no cherries.”

Kelly has reviewed other chain restaurants’ Shirley Temples, including Friendly’s and TGI Fridays, as well as local restaurants in his area and in New York City.

Earlier this week, Kelly’s parents told PEOPLE that their son has always loved the kid-friendly drink.

“He’s been ordering Shirley Temples from the age of three and always commented on them,” his father Tom Kelly said. “We were on vacation at Gurney’s in Newport, Rhode Island, when Leo ordered a Shirley Temple at the pool and said ‘Dad I think I have an idea’…and the rest is history.”