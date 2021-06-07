The cereal will be an online exclusive available on June 9

Lucky Charms Releases Limited-Edition 'Loki Charms' Cereal in Honor of Marvel Series — Here's How to Get a Box

They're mischievously delicious.

Lucky Charms is going dark for a new limited-edition cereal: Loki Charms. The cereal is a collaboration between General Mills and Marvel, and it's celebrating the new Loki series, premiering June 9 on Disney+.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Unfortunately, Loki Charms are seriously limited edition and will not be available in grocery stores. With only 3,500 boxes available, the special green box will retail for a whopping $8 (shipping included).

To try to secure your own box, visit MischievouslyDelicious.com at 11:00 a.m. EST on June 9. The presale, which is available to the first 1,000 customers to guess the magic encryption password, begins at 9:00 a.m. EST through the website, leaving only 2,500 boxes for general release.

Marvel recently released a new "Special Look" at the upcoming Disney+ series in which Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief.

Loki takes place after Avengers: Endgame and follows the God of Mischief as he steps out of the shadow of brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

The new Loki Charms cereal is just one of many recent innovations from General Mills. The cereal brand recently collaborated with JoJo Siwa to create her own Strawberry Bop Cereal containing strawberry-flavored cereal puffs and marshmallows shaped like yellow and white stars, pink bows and blue hearts.

Siwa's cereal will be a permanent item on grocery store shelves, joining other new items such as Lucky Charms Marshmallow Clusters, Big G Instant Oatmeals (made in Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Trix flavors), and Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Granolas.