This Versatile 5-Piece Lodge Cast Iron Set Is a 'Kitchen Essential' — and It's on Sale for 40% Off

“One of the best purchases I’ve ever made”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Published on January 25, 2023

Lodge Cast Iron Set Sale
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you spend time cooking in the kitchen, you know how fantastic cast iron cookware is. The naturally non-stick material is known for its ability to distribute heat evenly, and it can easily transfer from the stove top to the oven.

While a quality cast-iron skillet is a great investment, it doesn't have to break the bank. If you're looking to elevate your cooking game, then consider this Lodge Cast Iron 5-Piece Set. You can score the brand's already affordable cookware for an even better price right now, since the popular set is on sale for $90 at Amazon — meaning each pan is less than $23!

The set includes a 10.5-inch griddle with enough surface area to make fluffy pancakes or gooey grilled cheese. It also comes with an 8-inch and 10.25-inch skillet that are ideal for sautéing vegetables and searing big cuts of meat, as well as a 5-quart Dutch oven for a wide variety of cooking methods, including baking, frying, and slow cooking.

Lodge Cast Iron Set Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, $89.90 (orig. $150); amazon.com

This multifaceted set isn't limited to stove tops. You can us it to bake bread, pies, cakes, and pizza in the oven. It's also great for preparing a number of foods over an open campfire like bacon, hot dogs, and beans.

The pans have been seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil, but many shoppers suggest you season them again before using them for the first time. The brand also recommends re-coating your pans with oil after washing them with mild soap and warm water — and drying them promptly afterward. With proper care, this cookware will hold up incredibly well.

The Lodge set has more than 5,000 five-star ratings from users who call it a "game-changer" and a "kitchen essential."

"This is one of the best purchases I've ever made on Amazon! I love this set," one reviewer shared. "So far, I've [used] everything at least once, and each time, they've done beautifully."

"I'm never going back to supposedly non-stick pans again," another shopper wrote. "This Lodge set is a great deal if you're wanting to get started with cast iron because you get several essential pieces for many uses."

We don't know how long this deal lasts, so add this versatile Lodge Cast Iron 5-Piece Set to your cart while it's still 40 percent off.

