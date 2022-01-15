This Lodge 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set That Shoppers Say 'Lasts Several Lifetimes' Is on Sale for $90
There's a reason why cooking with cast iron is so popular among home chefs and professionals alike: It will perform like it's brand new for decades when it's taken care of. If you don't have a relative handing down vintage cast iron, then it's time to upgrade your current cookware options with the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set that's down to $90 right now. It's truly a deal for the ages.
Whether you're roasting an entire chicken, scrambling eggs, or grilling veggies, the Lodge cast iron set has a pot or pan ready to do it all. The set comes with five essential cookware pieces including an 8-inch and a 10.25-inch skillet ideal for both sweet breakfast dishes and large cuts of meat. Also included is a 10.5-inch griddle with plenty of surface area for pancakes or smash burgers, as well as a large 5-quart Dutch oven for braising, simmering, and slow cooking to your heart's content. Yes, it's the popular Dutch oven that shoppers can't stop raving about.
Typical of Lodge's cookware, the durable set is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, giving it that coveted nonstick coating. Cast iron naturally retains an impressive amount of heat evenly across the cooking surface so you'll never get cold spots that can sometimes happen with traditional nonstick pans.
This versatile set isn't limited to cooktops, either. Bake bread or pizza in the oven at high heat, toss the skillet on the grill for that charcoal flavoring, or cook beans or hotdogs over an open campfire. One-pan meals are also easy to start on the stove and finish in the oven.
The Lodge cast iron set is extremely popular on Amazon, racking up more than 4,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it a "kitchen essential" and a "game changer" while others say it will "last several lifetimes."
Multiple shoppers compare the Lodge set to their family's vintage tools. In fact, one Amazon shopper said it's "nearly identical to Grandma's 100-year-old set." "This was an awesome deal. I've long wanted a cast iron set. Parents never used them, but grandma did and unfortunately, I didn't get her pans," they wrote. "The Lodge set I bought is nearly identical to Grandma's Lodge sets — she bought hers in the early 1900s and they're still being used — almost 100 years later! Great for on the stove, oven, and on the outdoor grill too."
Another reviewer who is new to cast iron cooking can't stop using the set. "I've made Thanksgiving dinner with them as well as numerous other meals. I can use them on the stove top as well as the oven just the same," they wrote. "Switching to cast iron was one of the best decisions I've ever made. I don't worry about it ever breaking and it looks utterly fantastic in the kitchen."
Trade in your current cooking tools for the pre-seasoned Lodge cast iron set while it's 40 percent off on Amazon.
