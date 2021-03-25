Amazon Shoppers Call This Lodge Cast Iron Cooker 'Ingenious’ — and It’s Only $37 Right Now

Few kitchen brands are as beloved as Lodge. Founded in Tennessee in 1896, it has gained millions of fans over the decades because of its dependable and affordable cast iron cookware. And now's a very good time to add a Lodge classic to your kitchen: One of its most popular items is an impressive 40 percent off on Amazon.
The 3.2-quart Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker has more than 10,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love its tough-as-nails durability and cook-anything versatility. Users call the cookware "heirloom quality" and an "excellent multitasker." And while the kitchen workhorse normally costs $62, Amazon slashed the price to just $36.97!
Buy it! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker Set, $36.97 (orig. $62); amazon.com
No matter where you are or what you're cooking, this Lodge piece has you covered. It features a deep skillet for frying, baking, and simmering as well as a lid that doubles as a shallow pan or griddle. Plus, the two-piece set transitions from campfire to stovetop to oven with ease.
"I originally bought this for the purpose of baking bread, but since then I have found it to be great for many different uses," a shopper wrote. "It is great for cooking eggs, making pan pizza, fried chicken, roasting vegetables, etc."
Another wrote that the set is a smart buy for small kitchens: "The cooker is a nice size, and turning the fry pan into a lid is ingenious. A great way to save space with big, heavy cast iron."
And while some cast iron pans require a little time to build up a nonstick coating, Lodge's cookware comes pre-seasoned. Just take it out of the box and put it to work! What's more, reviewers say it will last "a lifetime" with proper care.
There is no better time to buy a cast iron pan than right now, considering Lodge's top-rated combo cooker is 40 percent off on Amazon. Hurry and add it to your cart before the price jumps back up.
