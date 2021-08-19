This Lodge Camp Pot with 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'the Best Dutch Oven You Can Buy,' According to Shoppers
No matter what you have planned for the rest of this summer and the upcoming fall — camping trips, football tailgates, or family get-togethers at home — this marked down cookware is sure to come in handy.
While it was designed for camping, shoppers love Lodge's Deep Camp Dutch Oven for all kinds of cooking use. The cast iron piece, which is currently on sale, has earned over 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings from owners who rave about using it to make meals over a campfire, on a stovetop, and in the oven. Shoppers call it a "wonderful way to cook" and a "joy to use."
The Lodge Dutch oven comes in six sizes, ranging from two to 10 quarts, and features pre-seasoned cast iron that's earned a reputation for evenly distributing and retaining heat. Its versatile design makes it suitable for baking, frying, broiling, sauteing, and more. And each one comes with a lid that can be flipped over and used as a griddle.
Unlike other Dutch ovens, this one features feet that make it perfect for using over coals or fireplaces. And the next time you're craving a big bowl of chili, freshly baked bread, deep dish pizza, fresh cobbler, or your favorite slow cooked meal, you can whip this out and place it on top of a gas burner or in your oven.
According to owners, it's a little wonder that will end up being the most used item in your kitchen. "It is the best way to cook a wide variety of items," one reviewer wrote. "You can roast, cook, bake, fry, and use it as a griddle. Once seasoned and properly taken care of, you will end up passing it down for generations."
"This thing can do it all," another reviewer wrote. "I wanted a cast iron Dutch oven for a long time, but always balked at the price. With the versatility of this, the money is well justified though... I've also used this for roasts, spaghetti sauces, desserts, and more. Whether camping, home on the grill, or in the oven, this is the best Dutch oven you can buy, hands down." As they summed it up: "[It's] well worth the cost for a lifetime of great food."
If you've also been discouraged by typical prices, now's a great time to snag one on sale. While this Amazon deal lasts, shoppers can get up to 33 percent off (discounts vary by size) the camping-friendly Lodge cast iron Dutch oven. Given how much you'll use it in the coming months and seasons, this under-$100 investment will serve up years of return — and plenty of great dishes, too.
