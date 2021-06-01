Lizzo Tries TikTok's Yellow Mustard on Watermelon Trend: 'Is It Bussin' or Is It Disgusting?'

Lizzo might have a potential TikTok series on her hands.

On Tuesday, the "Juice" singer attempted the latest TikTok trend of pairing yellow mustard with watermelon, after first seeing a video from another creator, @yayayayummy. Lizzo began the video in bed with a massive sigh before panning to a watermelon in her refrigerator.

She then snapped her fingers and the watermelon was cut in half, and then again into slices before she sat down at her kitchen table and said: "Welcome to 'Is It Bussin' or Is Is Disgusting?'

"Just kidding. I just made that up," she continued. "Alright, I've been seeing this s— on the internet."

While sporting a blue MTV T-shirt with a tie-dye logo, the singer then squeezed yellow mustard on one of her slices and took a bite. She looked visibly confused and somewhat disgusted as she chewed the first piece, but still went back for a second try.

"I don't understand," she said as she squeezed mustard on a second slice. "Hold on."

She then continued chewing and looked even more confused before letting out a loud "Huh?" as the video ended.

In just a few hours, the video garnered over 1.5 million likes and more than 14,000 comments, including some that read "Watermelon Sugar why?" and "I love that she kept trying juuust in case something changed."

Another user was concerned that they didn't get an answer to her initial question, asking her, "Ok but sis... was is bussin or disgustin???"

The "Like a Girl" artist captioned the video, "ummmm I ended up just eating it w tajin," so we think it's safe to assume she did not think it was "bussin'."

This isn't the first time Lizzo has sounded off on food trends. In March, the three-time Grammy winner shared her love for "Nature's Cereal," which consists of blueberries, strawberries, pomegranate seeds and coconut water.

"I like ice with my cereal," she said, topping the bowl with a few frozen cubes before trying the concoction and expressing her approval.

"I'm addicted, y'all. It's really so good," Lizzo said in a follow-up clip. "I don't know what it is about the coconut water but it's, like, creamy. And the pomegranates give you that crunch. And then the blueberries, of course — they put blueberries in cereal and candy."