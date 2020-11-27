Lizzo Shares Videos of Herself Making a Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner: 'Call Me Chef Lizzo'

The singer announced that she had gone vegan earlier this year

Lizzo is 100% that chef and is here to serve!

On Thursday, the 32-year-old singer shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story, where she documented herself preparing and then eating a meal that was fully vegan.

First sharing an array of shots of herself crafting the delicious-looking home-cooked items, Lizzo then showed off her Thanksgiving spread in a video, where she panned across her dining table and showed off the holiday meal.

Presenting her plate, Lizzo captioned the video, "100% VEGAN AND FIREEEE," as she added, "CALL ME CHEF LIZZO."

In a follow-up shot, the "Good As Hell" crooner displayed her finished dish before she posted a video commending her kitchen skills. "What can I say?" she wrote alongside the post as she playfully pointed to herself.

Earlier this year, the Grammy-award winning singer announced that she had gone vegan with a series of TikTok videos.

"As a new vegan, I'm enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant-based proteins!" Lizzo captioned a video on the social video sharing app. "Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated."

Lizzo then shared examples of what she eats for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert with her followers. "Disclaimer, this isn't every day, but this was a pretty average one," she explained in the video.

The singer starts her day with a green breakfast smoothie made with coconut water, kale or spinach (whichever she's feeling), and some frozen fruit. For lunch, Lizzo made herself a colorful salad with kale, red cabbage, broccoli, seasoned avocado, white onions, and carrots.

In the evening, she made a truffle-chickpea-mushroom ball with quinoa and leftover salad for dinner. Lizzo doesn't typically care for diet cola, she shared, but she found a vegan diet soda she enjoys. "I needed some sparkles in my throat," she said.

Then, for dessert, she whipped up a peanut butter jelly smoothie made from peanut butter, frozen strawberries, oats, oat milk, vanilla protein powder, and "love from Jesus," she said. "I feel very lit and full."

Last month, Lizzo celebrated six months on her new vegan diet, posting a TikTok video where she reflected on who she was before making the switch while encouraging her followers to love themselves at "all stages."

"Hey so I found this video of me from the beginning of quarantine making what looks like a stale donut, poundcake, milkshake type concoction," Lizzo said in the video, showing some footage of herself in a black bra and underwear, sniffing a donut and putting poundcake into a blender.

"This is from a whirlwind tour and year, and after being seven years vegetarian, going back to eating all animal products," she added, before the video switched to one of the "Truth Hurts" singer in workout gear, saying, "and this is me now, making my vegan protein shake."