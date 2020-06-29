Lizzo Details Everything She Eats in a Day on Her New Vegan Diet: 'I Feel Very Lit'

Lizzo has been feeling "good as hell" thanks to her new vegan diet.

The Grammy-award winning singer, 32, recently announced that she has gone vegan with a series of TikTok videos showcasing what she typically eats on the diet. "As a new vegan, I'm enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant-based proteins!" Lizzo captioned her most recent video. "Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated."

Lizzo shared an example of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert with her 8.8 million TikTok followers. "Disclaimer, this isn't every day, but this was a pretty average one," she explained in the video. The singer starts her day with a green breakfast smoothie made with coconut water, kale or spinach (whichever she's feeling), and some frozen fruit.

For lunch, Lizzo made herself a colorful salad with kale, red cabbage, broccoli, seasoned avocado, white onions, and carrots. Lizzo said one of the hardest things to give up was Cheetos, but she found a plant-based alternative, Lesser Evil Paleo Puffs. "I used to eat a lot of hot Cheetos, but that wasn't good for my acid-reflux," said the body-positivity advocate. "These are Cheeto-alternative I love that's vegan and I dip them in hummus. Badda-boom badda-snack!"

In the evening, she made a truffle-chickpea-mushroom ball with quinoa and leftover salad for dinner. Lizzo doesn't typically care for diet cola, she shared, but she found a vegan diet soda she enjoys. "I needed some sparkles in my throat," she said.

Finally, for dessert, she whipped up peanut butter jelly smoothie made from peanut butter, frozen strawberries, oats, oat milk, vanilla protein powder, and "love from Jesus," she said. "I feel very lit and full."

One of the challenges she has ran into lately has been finding alternatives to hangover food. "I used to crave cheesy eggs, so here is my substitute for cravings when you're hungover," she says in another video. She creates a vegan breakfast scramble using Just Egg alternative and layers in a carne asada bean and corn mixture with spinach and vegan cheese.

She also shares her secret to vegan bacon. "I like to cook it in maple syrup so it gets nice and crunchy and candied," she said. The final dish isn't the prettiest to look at, according to Lizzo, but she says it helps cure her hangover.

Lizzo has been giving fans a deeper look into her healthy lifestyle on TikTok recently. Earlier this month, she posted her workout routine on the video-sharing app with a message to "fat-shamers."

The video features clips of her going through her regimen — cycling, jumping rope, and more — alongside audio of her urging people to stop judging others.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she said in the video. “And you know what type that is? None of your f------ business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

She continued, “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds, or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f------ self and worry about your own goddamn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside — and a lot of y’all need to do a f------ cleanse for your insides.”