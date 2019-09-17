Lizzo Accuses Postmates Driver of Stealing Her Food: She's 'Lucky I Don’t Fight No More'

Lizzo has a complaint to file with Postmates.

On Monday, the 31-year-old singer tweeted at the food delivery service, alleging that one of their couriers had stolen the food she ordered.

“Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food,” Lizzo wrote, adding, “she lucky I don’t fight no more.”

In her tweet, Lizzo also shared what appeared to be a screenshot of the Postmates app that included a picture of the courier, but did not provide further details about the alleged incident.

Postmates soon responded to the musician, apologizing for her “less than satisfactory experience” using the service, and asked her to direct message them with more information.

Lizzo seemingly got in touch with the delivery service, as she responded, “I dm’d u.”

Though some fans took Lizzo’s side, saying “Postmates do better!”, other Twitter users expressed their disappointment that she chose to share her complaint publicly.

“Publicly shaming someone in the service industry (esp. when you’re wealthy) is worse than stealing food,” one user tweeted, while another added, “This is ridiculous Lizzo, u could have dealt with that privately instead of shaming a woman who was probably hungry… It’s only food u can reorder it.”

It’s been a busy year for Lizzo, who performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last month and can currently be seen in the Jennifer Lopez stripper drama Hustlers.

Last week, none other than Rihanna said that she’d love to collaborate with Lizzo on her Fenty x Savage lingerie brand.

“Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s so badass,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. “I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass.”

She continued by saying that Lizzo represents “everything” that Savage stands for. “A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”

Despite her many successes, the breakout artist — born Melissa Jefferson — has said she wasn’t always so confident about her talents or communicating her feelings.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Lizzo revealed that her “songs feel happy, but they come from a sad or frustrated place” and that she wasn’t always comfortable sharing such personal stories. She added that it has been “revolutionary” learning to communicate her feelings through songs like “Truth Hurts,” which recently earned her spot at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.