Santa Came Early! Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Snack Cakes Are Now at Walmart for the Summer

Image zoom Little Debbie

Merry Christmas, boys and girls!

No, we’re not crazy. Christmas in July has arrived, and it’s all thanks to Little Debbie and her sweet, cult-favorite snack cakes.

Arriving in stores now, Little Debbie’s iconic Christmas Tree Cakes are coming exclusively to Walmart shelves for a limited time this summer, being renamed Christmas in July Christmas Tree Cakes for the season.

Individually wrapped and packed in boxes of five, the Christmas in July cakes are the same tree-shaped treats you know and love: Sweet vanilla cake slathered in luscious white chocolate and decorated with red icing and crunchy green sprinkles.

On the outside, however, the treats are different, with a scene of an off-duty summer Santa (eating a snack cake and drinking milk, of course) printed on the packaging. On the back of the box, a “Greetings from Santa” postcard signed by Santa Claus himself, detailing his summer adventures with Mrs. Claus, sits beside the nutrition facts.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Make Funfetti Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache Glaze

RELATED: Mama June Shannon’s Post-Surgery Diet: Protein Packs, Little Debbie Pies and Mexican Food

The festive cakes will be available at Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time, and will set you back $2 a box. As for the rest of your favorite Yuletide treats, you’ll have to wait patiently for the holiday season!

But if you’re looking for another way to get in the Christmas spirit during the depths of summer, Hallmark is debuting two new holiday movies in July—best enjoyed on the couch with a pile of snack cakes, we imagine.