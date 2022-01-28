Little Debbie's Beloved Snacks Have Been Transformed into New Ice Cream Flavors
Little Debbie has been feeding America with iconic cookie and cake-based dessert snacks for over six decades. And now they're bringing those flavors to the freezer aisle.
After the successful November release of Little Debbie Christmas Tree ice cream, the brand is once again collaborating with Hudsonville Ice Cream to put "a cold and creamy twist" on its classic snack cakes, "this time with seven new ice cream flavors."
Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls and Nutty Bars will all be getting the treatment.
All will debut at Walmart stores nationwide starting Feb. 1. They'll be available year-round, unlike the seasonal Christmas Tree flavor, and will sell for $2.50 each.
The official flavor descriptions are as follows:
- Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses
- Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces
- Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl
- Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl
- Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream
- Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl
Hudsonville Ice Cream has been in the ice cream business for more than 95 years. This family-owned and operated company, which got its start in Hudsonville, Michigan, is known for its time-tested recipes, and features more than 50 flavors sold throughout the Midwest.
Owned by McKee Foods, Little Debbie is America's No. 1 selling snack cake brand. Named after the founder's granddaughter (who is now CEO), the company first offered family packs of baked goods in 1960.
This isn't the first time Little Debbie has reinvented its line, either.
Back in 2020, in honor of the brand's 60th anniversary, Little Debbie partnered with Kellogg's on an Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal.