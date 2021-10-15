Here Come the Holidays! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Is Hitting Walmart Shelves

A fan-favorite Little Debbie product is getting a frozen twist.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is coming to stores near you on Nov. 1. The limited-edition ice cream will be available exclusively at Walmart.

The vanilla-based ice cream combines gold cake chunks, green sprinkles and red icing, just like the decor on the original beloved cakes. The cake chunks might not be shaped like the iconic tree cakes but the price may give fans some extra cheer — each pint of the frozen treat costs $2.50.

Available just one day after Halloween, fans can dig into a bowl of the cake-filled ice cream when taking a break from trick-or-treat candy to help transition from spooky season to holiday cheer.

Little Debbie, named after the founder's granddaughter, first offered family packs of baked goods in 1960. Specifically, the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes were first released in 1985.