Little Caesars Is 'Investigating' After Location Allegedly Caught Selling DiGiorno Frozen Pizza

A new video has the social media world questioning Little Caesars’ pizza.

The now-viral Twitter video shows a large shopping cart filled with DiGiorno frozen pizza to the side of the cashier counter in a Little Caesars restaurant. Based on its positioning, the cart could be about to be unloaded, but it’s unclear if the woman standing with the pizza is an employee or a customer.

The user who tweeted the video shared it Saturday afternoon, captioning it, “this can’t be happening right in front of me.” It’s since received almost 40,000 likes and 120,000 retweets. In fact, model Chrissy Teigen, 32, helped propel the controversy when she posted the video on her own account, writing, “the only little caesars I wanna go to.”

DiGiorno even got in on the fun, tweeting, “We’re just as curious as you 😂”

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Little Caesars told PEOPLE: “Of course, Little Caesars only serves freshly baked pizzas made from fresh dough. We think this is probably just a funny coincidence, but are investigating.”

The rep also suggested that the DiGiorno pizzas may have appeared in the restaurant because it’s located inside a Kmart, which sells many different types of prepackaged, frozen pizza. A Kmart customer could have bought them and brought them inside the storefront.

UPDATE: The representative for Little Caesars tells PEOPLE that upon further investigation, the person in the video was identified as a Kmart employee and “no DiGiorno pizzas were baked or served at this Little Caesars location,” they said in a statement. “On that day, K-Mart received a few complaints from customers about having purchased expired DiGiorno pizzas from that location, and because it was so close to closing time, the K-Mart manager directed his employee to temporarily store them in a cooler adjacent to the Little Caesars location for disposal in the morning.”