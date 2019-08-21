Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant Blasts Guest Claiming They Got Sick and Defecated on Floor

Lisa Vanderpump‘s famed restaurant SUR is firing back at a woman who filed a lawsuit against the establishment, claiming to have gotten so intensely ill while eating there two years ago that she began to vomit “profusely” before “defecating” on the floor.

“SUR has been in business for 15 years and serves over 150,000 patrons a year,” SUR co-owner Nathalie Zapata tells PEOPLE following news of the lawsuit.

“Nothing is more important to us than the care and enjoyment of our patrons. We have maintained our ‘A’ rating from the department of health and regular checks from the health department. We have no record of this ever happening from two years ago in 2017,” Zapata says.

“We or our attorneys have yet to see the complaint just filed, 24 months after this alleged incident.”

Furthermore, Zapata says if this incident were to have happened, it would have been captured on camera.

“If someone had vomited and defecated on the floor, it would have immediately been reported to the health department and would have been on our cameras or others,” Zapata adds.

The restaurant was made popular by the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, which follows SUR’s staff as they work on building their futures in show business all while battling drama at the restaurant.

The alleged incident involving the woman took place on Aug. 19, 2017, according to the court documents obtained by The Blast.

In the documents, the woman says she was on vacation with her family in Los Angeles when they decided to dine at SUR, adding that they had not eaten anything else that day.

The woman ordered “white fish covered with an orange cream sauce on her plate, along with broccoli and potatoes,” according to the documents.

An hour after starting to eat the meal, the woman claims “[her] head suddenly whipped back, causing her body to move backwards as well, as she felt a hot sensation rise from her stomach, into her chest and then into her throat that she was unable to control.”

She alleges that the reaction didn’t stop there. “Her head came forward while vomit filled her mouth, and [she] began vomiting profusely.”

The situation allegedly got so out of control that the woman fell to the floor on her knees and “continued to vomit,” according to the court documents.

She claims that’s when she also began to “defecate through her clothing.”

She “was unable to stop vomiting or defecating as she kneeled on the floor, causing [her] clothing to soil,” the court documents explain.

Vanderpump, 58, has not yet addressed the incident publicly.

It’s been a rough couple of years for the reality star as her brother Mark, a DJ, was found dead of a suspected overdose at his home in England in April 2018. It was later determined he died by suicide. He was 59.

Just 14 months later, Vanderpump’s mother Jean died at the age of 84.

Vanderpump honored her late family members in June, sharing a photo of them together alongside her and her father.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” Lisa wrote.

In addition to the deaths, Vanderpump has officially said goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

In an Instagram post, which she captioned with a red heart emoji, Vanderpump closed her years-long chapter on the show.

The video montage, shared in July, first played footage of Vanderpump sashaying down a hallway while wearing a long, black gown with her husband, Ken Todd, walking behind her.

The clip, which played a slow, saxophone tune, was followed by a smiling photo of Vanderpump with overlaying text that read, “The Pump has left the building.”

“Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh,” it continued.

Her exit comes after a tumultuous season 9, during which the restaurateur had a major falling out with her castmates throughout the course of filming.

Kyle Richards confirmed in February that at the time, she and Vanderpump — once inseparable partners in crime — hadn’t spoken since a blowout fight at her mansion. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away. Now known as Puppy Gate, the scandal dominated this season’s storyline. Vanderpump also did not attend the season 9 reunion.