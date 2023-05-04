Lisa Vanderpump's L.A. Restaurant Pump Is Closing Down 'After 10 Years of Beautiful Evenings'

Lisa Vanderpump's famous West Hollywood stronghold Pump Restaurant is closing its doors.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna's eatery will be ending service on July 5, when the restaurant's lease expires, she confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," the statement reads.

An increase in rent is to blame for the restaurant's closing, the announcement reveals. "While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."

While Pump is shutting down in West Hollywood, Vanderpump, 62, has plans in the works for two Las Vegas restaurants, which she announced back in March when rumors began to spread that Pump may be closing in West Hollywood.

At the time Vanderpump told PEOPLE, "We've been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord," noting that they were "discussing resigning our lease over the next few months, but haven't made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini."

She also shared the news of her Las Vegas plans at that time. "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace," the reality star said.

Around the same time in March the restaurant was also dealing with a suspended liquor license.

The lounge had its liquor license suspended on March 8, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Her restaurant TomTom, which she co-owns with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, also had its liquor licenses temporarily suspended, the WeHo Times reported. They were reinstated just a few days later on March 10.

Pump's license was not set to expire until April 30. "Collections suspension" was listed as the reason for the hold.

According to signs posted outside the restaurant, and captured on social media, Pump was closed the previous Saturday and Sunday, citing "heavy rains" as the reason behind the closure. The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The sign read: "Due to heavy rains, we are forced to close this weekend. We do apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused."

The reality star and her husband Ken Todd also operate SUR in Los Angeles. They recently opened a new Paris-themed restaurant in Las Vegas called Vanderpump à Paris, which joins Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Sin City.