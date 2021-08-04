Lisa Vanderpump Restaurants Tom Tom, Pump Announce Vaccine Mandates for Guests: 'Let's Beat This Together' 

Lisa Vanderpump's businesses announced that diners now must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants are joining the growing wave of COVID-19 vaccine mandates kicking in across the country.

Vamperpump's businesses PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar both posted messages on their Instagram accounts announcing the new dining guidelines, which require customers to show proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 test before entry. The policy is set to take place starting Aug. 4.

The one exception was SUR, which has yet to post a message about the new policy.

"Due to the increase in COVID cases and the Delta variant, as of August 4th, we will require all guests to show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid test within 24 hours, before entry," both PUMP and Tom Tom stated. "Proof of vaccination can be in the form of a vaccine card, a digital version, scan or photo of vaccine card, and match your valid ID."

They added, "Our priority has always been the protection of our staff and guests. Please help us keep our community safe, and let's beat this together. #GetVaccinated."

The message was met with a mixed reaction on Instagram, where some commenters applauded the restaurants for their decision and others slammed them for the new mandate.

"Definitely 👏😍have to protect the safety of the employees health and families 👏😍good job," one commenter wrote on Tom Tom's post.

Another added, "Thank you for taking the Delta variant seriously 👏❤️ ."

Critics of the policy weren't so enthusiastic.

"Goodbye 👋🏻 have been a loyal customer for years," one commented on Pump's post.

"Bad move! Never going again," another wrote.

TomTom Credit: Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar/Facebook

The new policy is kicking in as the country is seeing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which now makes up the majority of new cases in the U.S. With the new wave, the CDC has recommended vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in high risk areas. On Tuesday, New York City became the first major city to issue a vaccine mandate for indoor activities.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New Yorkers would have to provide proof of vaccination to dine indoors or go to a gym, telling reporters yesterday, "It's time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life."

While Vanderpump is issuing new guidance in her existing restaurants, she's also planning to open a new establishment in Las Vegas. Restaurant Hospitality reports that Vanderpump is working on a "Parisian concept" that's set to open this winter.

Lisa Vanderpump Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty. inset: google maps

"We are so excited to be expanding in Las Vegas, and Vanderpump à Paris has been a passion project of ours for a long time," Vanderpump said in a press release. "After living in France for many years, it has been such an incredible journey to make our ideas a reality and, working with our extraordinary design partner Nick Alain, we have created a design unlike anything we've ever seen, with epic visual statements — it is our hope to bring the stunning visuals of Paris into the heart of Las Vegas."