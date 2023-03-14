Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant Has Its Liquor License Suspended amid Tom Sandoval Drama

The suspension comes as the Vanderpump Rules cast is dealing with a cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 14, 2023 01:36 PM
Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump
Photo: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump has hit a bump in the road.

The Vanderpump Rules star's Los Angeles lounge had its liquor license suspended on March 8, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Her restaurant TomTom, which she co-owns with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, also had its liquor licenses temporarily suspended, reports the WeHo Times, but it was reinstated on March 10.

Pump's license was not set to expire until April 30. "Collections suspension" is listed as the reason for the hold.

According to signs posted outside the restaurant, and captured on social media, Pump was closed on Saturday and Sunday and cited "heavy rains" as the reason behind the closure. The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Lisa Vanderpump launches Pop Culture Living Collection at Pump
Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

The sign read: "Due to heavy rains, we are forced to close this weekend. We do apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused."

A representative for Vanderpump and the restaurants did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The reality star and her husband Ken Todd also operate SUR in Los Angeles. They recently opened a new Paris-themed restaurant in Las Vegas called Vanderpump à Paris, which joins Vanderpump Cocktail Garden also in the Sin City.

A view of atmosphere at the launch of PUMP Lounge in West Hollywood on in West Hollywood
Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The liquor license suspensions come as the Vanderpump Rules cast deals with a cheating scandal involving Sandoval, 40, and Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval split from long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix, 37, after she discovered his months-long affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Leviss, 28. Breaking his silence on the matter, the TomTom co-owner said he deserved the "disappointment" fans expressed in the aftermath of the affair being exposed.

RELATED Video: All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss

Sandoval later issued an apology directed toward Madix, acknowledging that he had been "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

Leviss, 28, also apologized for the affair. "I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she said in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump opened up about her reaction to the news on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Mar. 8.

"I didn't see it coming, nobody saw it coming," she said, confirming that she had seen Madix since the news broke and that she was "devastated." Vanderpump added, "[There were] a lot of tears."

"Ariana was always that ride-or-die girlfriend," she continued, before joking, "It seems like Raquel was the 'ride' girlfriend, she was the 'die' girlfriend."

Related Articles
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Had a Game Plan' with Affair, Wants 'True Contrition'
''Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix proves she's always the life of the party, as she dances with pure joy with Mexican locals during a wedding party trip in the city of Oaxaca on Saturday.
Ariana Madix Celebrates with Friends in Mexico a Week After Split from Tom Sandoval
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Bravo Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal Episode
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Comments on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Doesn't Feel Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have 'Properly Apologized': Source
https://www.instagram.com/raquelleviss/?hl=en. Raquel Leviss/Instagram
Tom Sandoval Dressed Up as Raquel Leviss for Halloween amid Their Affair: See the Photos
Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval
Kristen Doute Says Ariana Madix 'Doesn't Have a Leech That's Dragging Her Down' After Tom Sandoval Split
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWdgX0LCW8/?hl=en. Kristen Doute/Instagram; Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute in 'Conversation' with Ariana Madix to Hash Out' VPR' Drama on Camera
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Gushed About Tom Sandoval Before Their Affair Was Exposed: 'He's So in Touch with Himself'
Tom Sandoval at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California., Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. , Andy Cohen attends the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips at Second Floor on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
Andy Cohen Says 'I'm Girding My Loins' for 'VPR' Reunion amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair Fallout
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Affair: 'I Am Not a Victim'
Lala Kent attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Calls Ariana 'My Girl' as Lala Says Raquel Goes Into 'Competition Mode' Around Men
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWdgX0LCW8/?hl=en. Kristen Doute/Instagram; Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Spends Time with Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute After Alleged Affair Scandal
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Fans Question Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Matching Necklaces: 'Coincidence or Hinting?'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Tom Schwartz Once Said Tom Sandoval 'Steamrolled' Him into Kissing Raquel Leviss: 'Guilty by Association'