Lisa Vanderpump Admits Pump Restaurant's Future Is Uncertain — but Promises We 'Will Be Open Tonight'

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight on her West Hollywood restaurant.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna, 62, reacted to reports that Pump is leaving its infamous WeHo location after a decade.

"We've been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord," she said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, noting that they "are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months, but haven't made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini."

She added that Pump will be getting more locations in Las Vegas. "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace," the reality star said.

Vanderpump's remarks — which were first made to Entertainment Tonight — come after Leslie Haro, a broker with City Street commercial, told the outlet: "The business is being sold, but not the real estate and they're looking for a long-term tenant."

The restaurateur and her husband Ken Todd are not the owners of the building.

Earlier this month, Pump's liquor license was suspended. According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, it was revoked on March 8.

Vanderpump's restaurant TomTom, which she co-owns with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, also had its liquor licenses temporarily suspended, according to the WeHo Times, but it was reinstated on March 10.

Pump's license was not set to expire until April 30. "Collections suspension" was listed as the reason for the hold.

According to signs posted outside the restaurant, and captured on social media, Pump was closed on Saturday and Sunday and cited "heavy rains" as the reason behind the closure. The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Vanderpump and Todd also operate SUR in Los Angeles. They recently opened a new Paris-themed restaurant in Las Vegas called Vanderpump à Paris, which joins Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, also located in Sin City.

The liquor license suspensions happened as the Vanderpump Rules crew dealt with a cheating scandal involving Sandoval, 40, and Raquel Leviss.

PEOPLE confirmed Sandoval split from his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix after she discovered his months-long affair with fellow costar Leviss, 28.

Breaking his silence on the matter, the TomTom co-owner said he deserved the "disappointment" fans expressed in the aftermath of the affair being exposed. Sandoval later issued an apology directed toward Madix, 37, acknowledging that he had been "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

Leviss, 28, also apologized for the affair. "I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she said in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Last Wednesday, Vanderpump opened up about her reaction to the news on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I didn't see it coming, nobody saw it coming," she said on the March 8 episode, confirming that she had seen Madix since the news broke and that she was "devastated."

Vanderpump added, "[There were] a lot of tears."

"Ariana was always that ride-or-die girlfriend," she continued, before joking, "It seems like Raquel was the 'ride' girlfriend, she was the 'die' girlfriend."