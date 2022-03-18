Located at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Vanderpump à Paris' takes diners and their tastebuds on a journey to France, where the Bravo star once lived for nearly a decade

Lisa Vanderpump Opens New Paris-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas — Take a Look Inside

Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd have opened their second Las Vegas restaurant.

Located at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Vanderpump à Paris' takes diners and their tastebuds on a journey to France with its "delicious dishes, whimsical cocktails, and a lush atmosphere," according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The restaurant, designed by the Vanderpump Rules star, 61, and her design partner Nick Alain, is inspired by the Bravo star's previous life in France, where she and Todd lived for nearly a decade, per the release.

"We had such an incredible time living in France for close to 10 years, so we are inextricably tied to the country," said Vanderpump, who has now opened 36 establishments with her husband.

Lisa Vanderpump restaurant Credit: Ernesto Garrido

"You'll find our love for French wine, delicious French food, and our fascination with French culture peppered throughout Vanderpump à Paris," the reality star continued, adding that Alain was key in bringing "our dreams to life."

The setting at Vanderpump à Paris is reminiscent of an old Parisian courtyard, with flowers and other elegant greenery placed intentionally throughout the various seating areas. The space features around 200 seats embellished with plush velvet art nouveau banquettes complemented by oversized, ornately-designed pillows.

Lisa Vanderpump restaurant Credit: Ernesto Garrido

The light fixtures and bespoke furniture featured throughout the space are from Vanderpump and Alain's design line, Vanderpump Alain.

Along one wall is a long, white marble bar atop iron bars with crystal chandeliers on either end. Behind it is a large window that offers a cloudy look at the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River, with water flowing down the glass.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Lisa Vanderpump restaurant Credit: Ernesto Garrido

At the center of the space is a gold cocktail chair, with a water fountain sprouting from the top. An even larger maroon cocktail chair can be found in another part of the room.

On the menu are several cocktail and wine selections, including some sweet dessert drinks, that can be paired with several "reimagined Parisian classics" such as ratatouille frites, trio of tartares, and French onion mac and cheese.

Lisa Vanderpump restaurant Credit: Palm + Ocean

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jason Gregorec, SVP and general manager of Paris Las Vegas, called the opening Vanderpump à Paris "the beginning of a new chapter" for the hotel and casino.

"Lisa Vanderpump has created a one-of-a-kind destination, featuring decadent cocktails, Parisian- inspired bites and intentional design details for our guests to enjoy," Gregorec said in the press release.

Lisa Vanderpump restaurant Credit: Palm + Ocean

In 2019, Vanderpump opened her first Las Vegas restaurant Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. Her restaurant empire with Todd, which took off 39 years ago, also includes SUR, PUMP, and TomTom in West Hollywood.