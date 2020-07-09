Lisa Vanderpump's Famed Restaurant Villa Blanca Reportedly Closes for Good

The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, which opened in 2009, was frequently featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump's Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, has officially closed its doors, according to a new report from Screen Rant.

The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, which opened in 2009, is now boarded up with a handwritten note on the door indicating its closure, Screen Rant reported Monday.

The famous restaurant was often featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a meeting spot for the women to have lunch.

When reached by PEOPLE, Vanderpump did not have any comment on the restaurant's closing.

On Wednesday's night episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen referenced Villa Blanca's closing when he asked his guest, and Vanderpump's former costar, Kyle Richards, what her reaction was to the news.

"I mean all of the restaurants are so hard hit in Los Angeles, it didn't really surprise me at all," said Richards.

Like many restaurants, Villa Blanca took a significant hit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 16, the restaurant shared that they would be closing "until further notice."

"These are scary times right now, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and guests," the restaurant wrote. "Together we will get through this and come out stronger on the other side."

The eatery encouraged its customers to "keep following us for updates" in the hopes of opening again soon.

Vanderpump also owns the famed West Hollywood, California restaurants SUR, Tom Tom, and Pump as well as the Las Vegas hotspot, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

In early April, Vanderpump told Cohen on WWHL that "it's been devastating" having to close all their restaurants due to the pandemic.

"It's not just our business; it's our life as well. So many people have worked for us for years. Now they're all on unemployment," she said.

"Just everything's gone right now. We can't go in there, I can't see what's going on," she added. "It's been devastating. It's been really sad, I have to say."

Several food chains, including the NPC International, the largest Pizza Hut franchisee in the country, have struggled as the pandemic continues to rage on.

NPC joins many other food chains in filing for bankruptcy including Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company, CEC Entertainment, an IHOP franchisee and fast-casual bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien.