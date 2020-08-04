Lisa Vanderpump Accused of Not Paying Employees at SUR in New Class Action Suit

A former employee of Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR—the setting for her hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules—has filed a class action lawsuit alleging that the reality star and her husband, Ken Todd, failed to compensate their workers properly.

Olivia Beverly Hanson filed the suit on July 31 on behalf of herself and her fellow employees, E! News reported, citing court records obtained by the outlet.

According to E!, Hanson has accused Vanderpump and her husband of breaking several California labor laws. She alleges that they failed to pay workers minimum and overtime wages, provide proper meal and rest breaks or provide accurate wage statements and pay stubs.

A rep for Vanderpump, 59, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hanson says she worked as a hostess at SUR, the famous restaurant, for about three months from October 2019 to January 2020.

News of Hanson’s lawsuit, first reported by E! and PageSix, comes about 6 months after Vanderpump and Todd were sued by another former employee claiming similar mistreatment.

In December, Adam Pierce Antoine filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of himself as well as a number of other former employees, accusing the couple of failing to “pay wages, including overtime wages.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Antoine alleged that when restaurant staffers worked over 8 or 12 hours in a work day or more than 40 hours in a workweek they were not properly compensated. The lawsuit also accused Vanderpump of “manipulating or editing time records to show lesser hours than actually worked.”

Antoine additionally said that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not pay minimum wages for hours that were worked off the clock, during training or when an employee was on call, according to the lawsuit.

Like Hanson, Antoine said he was not provided proper meal or rest breaks, though California labor laws say “no employer shall employ and employee for a work period more than (5) hours without a timely meal break of not less than (30) minutes in which the employee is relieved of all of his or her duties.”

According to Antoine, Vanderpump failed to comply with this law and also did not provide two 30 minute breaks for employees when they worked more than 10 hours a day. As a result of the alleged infractions, Antoine said he has “suffered damages in an amount subject to proof” and is owed over $25,000.