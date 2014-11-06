Image zoom

If there’s one word that’s not in Lisa Rinna‘s vocabulary, it’s “diet”.

“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more,” Rinna, 51, tells PEOPLE. “Moderation is key.”

So how does the new member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills describe her eating habits?

“I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.”

Her approach to fitness, however, is less laid-back.

“I just think it’s really good to move everyday,” says Rinna, who works out six times a week by mixing up spinning and yoga classes. “I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane.”

The former Days of Our Lives star says as she’s gotten older, she’s found what works for her.

“I’ve been my own dietician and workout therapist for years,” she says. “I think you have to listen to your body.”

