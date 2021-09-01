The limited-edition SMiZE cream can be shipped nationwide or purchased at the Santa Monica, California location

Lionel Richie Teams Up with Tyra Banks to Launch New Ice Cream Flavor 'All Night Love'

If your idea of a successful Friday evening is snacking all night long, then you'll want to get your hands on All Night Love—the latest flavor from Tyra Banks' SMiZE ice cream brand.

In collaboration with "All Night Long" crooner Lionel Richie, the duo has created a limited-edition flavor with ice cream scientist (who has, perhaps, the coolest job ever) Dr. Maya Warren. The result: a vanilla ice cream base with midnight cookie crumble swirls, salted caramel ribbons and milk chocolate-covered fudge hearts to pay homage to the American Idol judge's repertoire of famous love songs.

As with all of Banks' ice cream flavors, which the star launched in April, the pint features a surprise hidden inside—with All Night Long spotlighting a rich caramel-scotch (the brand's caramel version of butterscotch) cookie dough.

"I have been a lifelong Lionel Richie fan!" said Banks, who joined Dancing with the Stars as an executive producer and host last year, in a press release. "His stratospherically popular music transcends everything and I'm so excited everybody will be able to enjoy SMiZE Cream's All Night Love, our new super luscious ice cream flavor inspired by Lionel's musical genius and vivacious personality!"

She added: "His music and presence light up any room. And now, Lionel's delectable ice cream flavor will light up your palate!"

Said Richie: "What can I say, it's All Night Love! I am so happy to have some of my favorite hometown tastes featured in my very own SMiZE Cream flavor. It's been fun to work with the incredible Tyra Banks and to be able to share this special treat with everyone."