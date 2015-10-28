Say 'Hello' to Lionel Richie's New Line of Luxury Home Entertaining Products

Multi-platinum selling artist Lionel Richie can now add “lifestyle guru” to his resume.

On Wednesday, the music icon announced that his new home entertaining line, The Lionel Richie Home Collection, will be hitting high-end retailers in hoteliers in 2016. The collection will feature “dinnerware, barware, serving and entertaining accessories and luxuriously fragrant candles that reflect a look and feel Lionel has captured as he traveled the world throughout his remarkable career,” according to a press release.

“Marrying contemporary elements with traditional, nostalgic features was the inspiration behind this collection,” Richie said. “I was inspired by some of the memories that I have enjoyed with family and friends, and being able to share those memories is what makes this collection so special to me.”

The line’s aesthetic will be “comfortable and classic,” with items like bone china dinnerware in white and gold, weighted crystal barware, leather serving accessories and fragrant candles.

“I feel most fortunate at this point in my life to be able to reflect back on the most amazing, memorable and truly spectacular years within an industry that has not, for one second, stopped fascinating me,” he writes on the collection’s website. “Words cannot express the pleasure in my heart as I look back on all of the talented, devoted and passionate friends that I have made.”