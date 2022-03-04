"I've worked with Lay's for many years now, but this is new level," Lionel Messi said in a statement

Lionel Messi Partners with Lay's on Their Limited-Edition 'Greatest of All Time' Collection

Lionel Messi is considered by many to be soccer's GOAT. So when it came time for Lay's to launch their limited edition Greatest-Of-All-Time Cheese Flavor Series, Messi was the perfect pick.

The Argentine professional footballer and 7-time Ballon d'Or winner — who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentina national team — teamed up with the potato chip brand in a new campaign for collection, which launched this week.

As part of the Lay's UEFA Champions League partnership and to kick off kick its annual global soccer campaign, Lay's G.O.A.T. Cheese Flavor Series (not to be confused with goat cheese-flavored chips) is available in select markets around the world and includes range of fan-favorite flavors.

In the U.S., that flavor is Cheddar Jalapeño, while in Messi's home country of Argentina, Queso & Pimienta and Caramelized Onion are included. The chips come in special black and gold packaging, with Messi's photo and name prominent in the design.

The pack was previously teased last year following Messi's Ballon d'Or win, but overwhelming fan demand made the concept into a reality.

Those interested in the U.S. can purchase the product, while supplies last, at snacks.com.

Alongside the limited edition snacks, Lay's has also released its new international soccer TV ad titled 'Grab The Moment' which features Messi as well as Barcelona midfielder Lieke Martens.

The fun energy filled spot, set to Billy Preston's 1974 hit "Nothing from Nothing," celebrates the game of soccer and how it brings all fans closer together.

This isn't the first time Messi has worked with Lay's, the father of three collaborating with the brand on campaigns in the past.

"I've worked with Lay's for many years now, and of course been featured on their packaging. But this is new level," he said in a statement. "I am so excited Lay's was able to make this happen for fans and hope they can get their hands on one of Lay's G.O.A.T. bags!"

Martins added in her own statement that the ad — which features a community of people passing an imaginary ball through dives, tricks and bites of Lay's — was the right fight.