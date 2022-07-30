Linton Hopkins' Turkey, Stuffing & Cranberry Burgers
"I love the traditional turkey sandwich with leftovers, but I also love cheeseburgers, so I made a combo of the two," says the chef-owner of the upcoming Holeman and Finch in Asheville, N.C. "Plus, the ingredients are on hand, and you've already done most of the work!"
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
This day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich "should taste like one of your favorite Thanksgiving bites!" says Linton Hopkins.
No leftover turkey, no problem! Hopkins suggests using ground turkey, "just make sure it's fully cooked."
Ingredients
- 8 oz.s leftover roasted turkey (50/50 mix of white and dark turkey meat)
- ½ cup leftover stuffing
- ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons cold leftover gravy, divided
- 1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 oz.s sharp white Cheddar cheese, coarsely grated (about 1 cup)
- 2 hamburger buns, split
- 2 teaspoons unsalted butter, softened
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons leftover cranberry sauce
- 2 (⅛-in. thick) slices red onion (from 1 small onion)
Directions
- Step 1Place turkey, stuffing and 1 tablespoon of the gravy in a food processor. Pulse 3 to 4 times until mixture is very finely chopped and holds together, adding 1 more tablespoon gravy if needed to moisten. Shape mixture into 2 (4-inch) patties; place on a plate, and chill 30 minutes.
- Step 2Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high until it shimmers. Sprinkle patties with salt and pepper. Add patties to skillet; cook until crisp golden brown on one side, about 4 minutes. Flip patties, and top with grated cheese; cook until golden brown on other side and cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.
- Step 3While patties cook, spread butter on cut sides of buns. Toast in a large cast-iron skillet until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Warm remaining ½ cup gravy in a small saucepan.
- Step 4Spread 1 teaspoon of mustard on cut side of each bottom bun; top each with a patty. Top patties with 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce, 1 red onion slice and top bun. Serve with hot gravy on the side for dipping.
Tips
If you don't have dark meat left, add a pat of cold butter to the center of each uncooked patty. The butter will melt as the burger cooks, keeping the white meat juicy.