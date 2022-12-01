Lindsay Lohan Gets Back In Her 'Mean Girls' Santa Outfit to Make Dirty Sodas in New Pepsi Ad

"I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda," said the 'Falling for Christmas' star

Published on December 1, 2022 09:00 AM
Lindsay Lohan Pepsi Partnership, Pilk & Cookies
Photo: Courtesy of Pepsi

Lindsay Lohan is the latest celebrity to hop on the dirty soda bandwagon.

The Falling for Christmas actor is getting into the holiday spirit with Pepsi as she stars in a new festive campaign called "Pilk and Cookies." Short for Pepsi and milk, the beverage is a twist on the dirty soda, a drink popular on TikTok that combines soda with milk or cream.

In the commercial, Lohan gets a surprise from Santa Claus as she tiptoes down the stairs of a cozy home in her red flannel pajamas and Santa hat. She sits on the couch and finds that Santa poured Pepsi and milk into a glass next to a plate of cookies.

"That is one dirty soda, Santa," she says as she takes a sip.

In a YouTube Short video for the same campaign, Lohan wears a Santa dress and hat inspired by her iconic Mean Girls performance of "Jingle Bell Rock." As she makes her own dirty soda, she says "nice" as she pours in Pepsi and "naughty" with the addition of milk. "Pepsi and Milk — Pilk!" she says excitedly at the end of the clip.

"Partnering with Pepsi to announce Pilk and Cookies has been an incredible experience," Lohan said in a release. "As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda. For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won't lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I'm very excited for the rest of the world to try it."

From Dec. 1 to Christmas Day, Pepsi invites fans to "join the naughty list" with the #PilkandCookies Holiday Challenge in which 25 fans can win a cash prize. In order to enter the sweepstakes, social media users need to follow Pepsi on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and join in the fun by sharing a photo or video of their Pilk and Cookies.

Olivia Rodrigo helped popularize dirty soda on social media. Last December, the pop star posted an Instagram photo to her feed holding a cup from Swig, a soda shop that specializes in making dirty sodas.

Since then, the unconventional beverage — which consists of a soda mixed with creamer or half and half, flavored syrups, and lime juice — has popped up all across social media.

The first two seasons of Rodrigo's breakout show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, were filmed in Utah, where the fizzy-creamy drink has been wildly popular since the 2010s. They've become a mocktail-esque mainstay in the state likely because Utah has a large Mormon population, who don't typically drink alcohol and instead enjoy these sugary-sweet drinks, according to Vice.

Flavors have since evolved since the early craze of dirty sodas. The shop Rodrigo visited offers an expansive list of fun menu items, including Naughty & Nice, a blend of Dr. Pepper, English toffee and half and half, and more fruity flavors like the Beach Babe, which mixes Mountain Dew, raspberry, peach and vanilla cream.

