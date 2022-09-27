Lindsay Lohan and Sister Aliana Debate Popeyes vs. KFC and Talk More of Their Favorite Foods

Lindsay Lohan and her sister Aliana Lohan are big foodies.

On Tuesday, the actress invited her sister on the latest episode of her podcast, The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan. Along with chatting about family traditions and current projects, the pair had fun talking about everything food — from their holiday traditions to their fast food cravings.

During a game of This or That, Lindsay asked Aliana what her favorite food was, to which Aliana gave an immediate answer: "Chicken parmesan."

While Lindsay agreed, saying she loves Italian food, her favorite food diverged from her sister's. "I love Chinese food. Like it's like a comfort food," Lindsay said, adding that one of her favorite dishes is sweet and sour chicken.

When discussing their favorite holidays, Lindsay said, "I love Thanksgiving because of the food." Her go-to side dish? "Stuffing, obviously," she said, but added that it's not what she's known for whipping up. "I make the sweet potato that Nana taught me. The one with the marshmallows."

Clearly, the Parent Trap star loves Turkey Day. "I keep Thanksgiving going. I extend it for months — the food part of it. Now I'm going to crave stuffing. I'm going to run out and get a Stovetop just to get it quickly instead of doing the original process of real stuffing," she said.

The sisters then began dishing about their favorite fast food chains, including KFC or Popeyes. Lindsay couldn't decide between the two iconic chicken restaurants, but she did point to her go-to menu items.

"I like the coleslaw from KFC, but I like the mashed potatoes gravy from Popeyes — and the chicken from KFC," Lindsay said.

And when it comes to Dunkin' or Starbucks, she favors the latter. As for a favorite Starbucks beverage, both Lindsay and Aliana love the iced green tea lemonade. "I got it yesterday!" Lindsay said.

The sibling duo also bonded over their affinity for cured meats. "I have an addiction to parma ham with melon. Like prosciutto [and] melon," Lindsay said to which her sister motioned a "chef's kiss," adding, "the best ever."

They discussed their grocery shopping habits, while Lindsay shared what aisle she always finds herself in at the start of her market trip. "I go to food that I can eat right away because I always end up going grocery shopping when I'm hungry, which is the worst thing to do," she quipped.

Lindsay Lohan and Aliana Lohan. James Gourley/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the podcast, the sisters revealed that Aliana's music will be featured in Lindsay's new Netflix Rom-Com, Falling for Christmas. She recorded two songs for the movie and she also plays a supporting character.

"You have such a powerful voice. I'm so excited for people to hear your song in Falling for Christmas, which is really exciting," Lindsay told her sister during the episode. "Well, your songs. You did more than one in the movie, too."

Aliana followed in her sister's footsteps growing up, appearing alongside her as a youth model for The Children's Place and acting as an extra in The Parent Trap. "I've loved singing since I was so young," she told Lindsay.