Pumpkin Spice Noodles Will Hit Walmart Shelves in October: 'Unexpected but Tasty'

The pumpkin spice fad is taking off early this year as one brand prepares to launch one of the most "unexpected" and unusual inventions to date: pumpkin spice noodles.

The fall-inspired concoction by popular ramen-in-a-cup brand Cup Noodles will exclusively hit Walmart shelves nationwide in October, according to a press release from parent company Nissin Foods.

The company promises the "saucy" and "not soup-based" product will be the "quickest, tastiest, and most outlandish" experience of the craze so far.

"Made with a special pumpkin seasoning that's the perfect blend of sweet, savory, and spiced, these saucy noodles are ready with just a splash of water and four minutes in the microwave," the company said in the release.

60 percent of respondents said that pumpkin spice was their "fall jam," according to a Google Survey of 2,000 United States consumers aged 18 and up conducted by Nissin Foods between July 20 and Aug. 4.

More than 50 percent of Gen-Z respondents said they were "obsessed" with the trend. An additional 10 percent claimed to be year-round fans of the flavor.

Jaclyn Park, vice president of marketing at Nissin Foods, called it the brand's "most unexpected flavor to date."

"And trust me it really is that good," she said in the release.

Not everyone polled was thrilled by the idea, with 89 percent of those ages 25 and up wanting their noodles to be sans pumpkin spice flavor. 65 percent of the non-Gen Z respondents don't like pumpkin spice at all, while 64 percent would be fine with it going away forever.

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle. Ramen was first introduced to American consumers in 1970 when Nissin Foods opened its first plant in California.

Cup Noodles (originally Cup O'Noodles) was launched 50 years ago in Japan and debuted in the U.S. in 1973. Despite being famous for its classic flavors, the company is hoping to stand out with its latest creation.

"Product innovation is at the core of the Cup Noodles brand and we are excited to launch our first-ever limited-edition flavor that is sure to cause a stir," Park said in the release.