Limited-Edition Hocus Pocus Canned Wines Are Here and They Ship Across the U.S.

Hocus Pocus fans, this wine was made just for you!

Eliqs Beverages & Design Shop partnered with wine-maker Besa mi Vino to brew up two varieties of Sanderson sisters-approved wine. The cans — which come in a rosé and a white wine — are 12.5% ABV each and both feature custom designs of the wicked trio.

The Hocus Pocus x Besa x Eliqs White Wine pack comes in midnight blue cans that are decorated with the silhouettes of the Sanderson Sisters in front of a full moon and read "I put a spell on you, and now you're wine!" As for the wine inside the can, it is described as "a smooth blend between dry and sweet on the palate," according to the website.

The rosé wine pack comes in spooky blood-red cans and features the Sanderson sister's faces on the cans. Winifred's can says "I put a spell on you and now you're wine," Mary's can says "I suggest we form a drinking circle," and Sarah's says "My lucky rose! Just where I left it." The wine is said to have hints of cherries, dried roses, and lychee.

Similar to Bette Middler's annual Hullaween Fundraising Gala, proceeds from the wine support the New York Restoration Project which benefits community gardens and parks throughout New York City.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 74-year-old actress' yearly costume gala will take place virtually this year, where she and her two costars will conjure up some magic together throughout the evening in tribute to their 1993 cult classic film.

Virtual tickets for the 2020 Hulaween event cost $10 and are available now, with proceeds from the event going to benefit the NYRP's "dedication to creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood."