Make it While You Still Can: Frozen Limeade Slushie
As the country's supply of limes falls dramatically, so do our dreams of warm weather, patios and citrus cocktails aplenty.
Will this be a spring without limes? Due to bad weather pummeling lime crops in Mexico, on top of cartel conflicts affecting shipment out of the country, bartenders say they’re paying up to $100 for a box of limes that once cost about $20. Some airlines have even stopped offering lime wedges in drinks.
Looks like it’s time to get DIY. A quick trip to the grocery store proved there are still some limes to be had, albeit at higher prices — about 50 cents a lime versus the usual 25 cents.
Still, we say invest in a dozen and whip up this refreshing drink while you still can. It’s a mocktail, but spike it with vodka for an extra kick … and to dull the pain that this may be the last lime drink you enjoy for a while.
Frozen Honeydew Limeade Slush
Serves 8
4 cups (1-inch) cubed honeydew melon (about ½ melon)
2 cups fresh lime juice (about 12 limes)
2 cups lime sparkling water, chilled
1 cup sugar
½ cup mint leaves
4 cups sugar-free ginger ale, chilled
Lime slices (optional)
1. Freeze cubed honeydew at least 3 hours.
2. Place 2 cups frozen honeydew, 1 cup lime juice, 1 cup sparkling water, ½ cup sugar, and ¼ cup mint in a blender; process until smooth. Repeat procedure with remaining honeydew, lime juice, sparkling water, sugar, and mint.
3. Pour ½ cup ginger ale in bottom of each of 8 chilled glasses. Pour 1 cup honeydew mixture in each glass; stir gently. Garnish with lime slices, if desired.
Recipe courtesy of MyRecipes.com