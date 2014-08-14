WATCH: Lily Aldridge Strips Down for One Very Sexy Dinner Party

The Angel gets extra-sexy while hosting a messy dinner party in a cute new ad campaign

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 11:02 AM
Well that’s one way to sell clothes!

In a new Victoria’s Secret ad, the brand takes a cue from Johnnie Walker Blue and casts Angel Lily Aldridge in a mini-movie promoting the #LessIsMore campaign and a new collection of clothing.

In the clip, Aldridge hosts a fancy dinner party for friends, but in a bit of a clumsy streak, spills food and wine on herself again, and again … and again.

Luckily, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model — married to Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill and mom to daughter Dixie, 2 — just happens to have a closet in her kitchen (lucky!), and changes into several cute outfits over the course of her night (though her dinner guests definitely start to take notice). And when things get really messy toward the end, well … guess a bra and underwear will have to do.

Dinner sure looked good, though!

—Kate Hogan

