In the clip, Aldridge hosts a fancy dinner party for friends, but in a bit of a clumsy streak, spills food and wine on herself again, and again … and again.

Luckily, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model — married to Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill and mom to daughter Dixie, 2 — just happens to have a closet in her kitchen (lucky!), and changes into several cute outfits over the course of her night (though her dinner guests definitely start to take notice). And when things get really messy toward the end, well … guess a bra and underwear will have to do.