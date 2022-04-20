Lil Yachty, a Former McDonald's Worker, Surprises Employees and Dusts Off His McChicken Skills
Lil Yachty returned to his roots and surprised McDonald's crew members at a restaurant in Atlanta.
The rapper, 24, is a former employee of the fast-food giant and he shared a TikTok of himself getting back in the kitchen to make McChicken sandwiches as part of a new partnership with the brand.
"I promise y'all I used to do this," he said as he assembled the sandwich. "I'm a little rusty but I got them things on there."
Lil Yachty also showed his gratitude for the workers following his surprise visit.
"Been a minute since I made a McChicken! I know how hard @mcdonalds Crew works," he captioned the post. "Appreciate u!"
"I just want to send big appreciation to all the crew workers. I once worked at McDonald's so I know what it is like working in that field," he added in the video. "I just want to send a big thank you to everyone out here. Appreciate you hard and heavy."
The surprise visit came as part of McDonald's new "Thank You Crew" initiative, which allows customers to recognize McDonald's crew and managers in their local restaurants. These workers will then be rewarded "one-of-a-kind thank-you experiences," according to a press release from the company.
"I learned a lot working at McDonald's before my music career took off, and this visit brought those memories right back," said Lil Yachty in the release. "I give huge credit to all the McDonald's crew showing up and working hard every single day. They deserve big things, real celebrations, and I'm here for that."
The Atlanta employees also appreciated Lil Yachty's surprise visit.
"This is like the first time I've ever been with any organization that has ever done anything like this for us so kinda feel appreciated," one crew member said in a YouTube video posted by McDonald's.
"It actually motivates me more to actually move up from where I am, knowing you can start from the bottom and actually end up on the top," another employee added.