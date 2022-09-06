Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'

"It's just super cool to walk through a grocery aisle and see my face on things," the rapper tells PEOPLE of his new, Walmart-exclusive frozen pizza line, Yachty's Pizzeria

By
Published on September 6, 2022 03:20 PM
Lil Yachty. Photo: Courtesy Deep Cuts

Lil Yachty is turning his pizza obsession into a business.

After hosting a string of pop-up pizza shops in 2017, the Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur is partnering with Deep Cuts (by Universal Music Group for Brands) and Richelieu Foods to launch a premium frozen pizza brand called Yachty's Pizzeria, and he recently spoke to PEOPLE about the venture.

Exclusively available in Walmart stores nationwide starting Sept. 6, Yachty's Pizzeria comes in four flavors — Buffalo Style Chicken, Hot Honey Cheese, Pepperoni & Bacon and Veggie Supreme — each featuring a cheddar cheese seasoned crust, priced under $7, and taste-tested by Yachty, 25, and his friends.

Inspiration for the brand's launch stems from the "Broccoli" performer's lifelong love of pizza, which he's previously claimed to have eaten "every day" since around the time he was a second-grade student.

Shortly following his 25th birthday on Aug. 23, Yachty caught up with PEOPLE about creating the frozen pizza brand, future plans for his pizza entrepreneurship, upcoming music and his burgeoning acting career.

Yachty's Pizzeria. Courtesy Deep Cuts

How did you develop such an obsession with pizza, and what led you to make it part of your brand?

I've been pushing to make it a part of my brand since the beginning of my career. I recently got some new management that was able to really push and make it happen. It couldn't have happened at a better time. The thing behind my love for pizza was, quite frankly, my mom worked two jobs. She was a very busy woman. She'd be pretty tired when she came home, and she just always brought home a pizza. We went and picked up a pizza or baked a pizza. It became pretty standard in our life, and I loved it.

Why did you decide to take your love of pizza into the frozen food world with Yachty's Pizzeria?

Because I [love it]. I'm going to get into dining-style pizza in due time, but I love frozen pizza, genuinely — a lot. I always want to do things in partnerships that I like in real life.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Rapper Lil Yachty gives pizza to a crowd of fans at Yachty's Pizzeria, a pop-up pizzeria at Famous Ben's Pizzeria located on 177 Spring Street on August 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
Lil Yachty. JP Yim/Getty

I'm a pizza lover myself, but living in New York City, I can be pretty skeptical of the quality of frozen pizzas. Considering no one loves pizza more than you, however, I'm sure you've thought that through. What sets Yachty's Pizzeria apart from other frozen pizzas, and why should people eat this one?

It's a really interesting taste, and it has this cheddar cheese crust that is really unique. If you're a pizza lover, I think you should always want to try a new pizza. And that's who it's for — the real pizza lovers like myself, or the moms who maybe want to just throw something in the oven for the kids. That was my life growing up. Frozen pizza, f—in' pizza rolls, you know? S—.

Yachty's Pizzeria comes in four flavors — Buffalo Style Chicken, Hot Honey Cheese, Pepperoni & Bacon and Veggie Supreme. How did you decide on those flavors and develop them? Who was taste-testing them throughout the process?

Me and my friends. Hot honey is my favorite wing flavor. I was like, "F—, what if I put my favorite wing flavor on my pizza?" That's where that flavor came from, and it's insane. It's my favorite flavor. It goes so crazy. It's so f—ing good — seriously, I'm telling you. Pepperoni & Bacon is my favorite from other places. I usually get something like that if they have bacon. [We made Veggie Supreme] because we had another flavor that I didn't like at all. It was nothing good to me. I wanted to replace it. [And] Buffalo Style Chicken, you can never go wrong with that.

Veggie Supreme comes with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and olives. I have to ask, why did you choose not to include the vegetable that shares a title with your 7-times Platinum-certified single, "Broccoli"?

Broccoli? Well, I think that sounds f—ing disgusting, for one. "Broccoli" was always about marijuana more than vegetables, even though I don't smoke or eat it. I hate the smell of broccoli. Steamed broccoli smells so disgusting. I don't eat vegetables, bro. I wouldn't have made a veggie pizza, but it's not all about me.

You recently celebrated your 25th birthday by riding with Drake on his private jet. What do you chat about with Drake when you hang out?

A thing that I value most about my friendship with Drake is the privacy of it. I love and appreciate how we can talk and be very, completely honest with each other without any ego and just have real conversations in real time. That's what I appreciate most about our friendship — the real, the authenticity.

Has Drake tried any of Yachty's pizzas yet?

No, he hasn't tried any yet. But I'm definitely going to ship some to his house. He's going to.

Speaking of your birthday, fans were looking forward to your 7th annual Birthday Mix EP, but this was the first year you didn't put one out since you hit the scene in 2016.

I know.

Why'd you skip this year?

Because, man, I did an album that I just finished, that is so good. But it's an alternative album. I didn't want to put out a couple rap songs and throw people's energy off of what I'm about to drop. I want to make sure the next thing they hear from me is what I've been working on, which is very high quality, but it's a little different. I think everyone will have a lot of appreciation for it.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 19: Lil Yachty performs on stage at the 2022 Summer Smash festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
Lil Yachty. Timothy Hiatt/Getty

In addition to Yachty's Pizzeria and this new album, you're currently working on a movie based on the UNO card game with Mattel Films that'll be centered around the Atlanta hip-hop scene, and you've been rumored for the lead role. Where are you at in that process, and what's it been like developing the film?

I think it took a halt. We were working on it, and then I don't know. Something happened, I think, with the script or something where it came to a halt. That's where that is right now.

I'm sure fans will get a petition started. You're also about to be in Paramount+'s new battle rap movie On the Come Up. How do you like working in film?

It's awesome. It's a completely different experience from rapping — a more humbling experience, the idea and thought of learning a new career, a new profession from scratch again. It's a challenge, and you're learning. I'm not Denzel. I'm still new. I enjoy learning and all the things that come along with beginning as an actor.

What are your future plans for Yachty's Pizzeria? What flavors would you like to add?

First and foremost, I'm just super excited. I've done a lot of things, but I always get really geeked up when I see something of me in a grocery store. It's happened over the years so many times, from deodorant and body spray to a cereal box. One time I did a little soda. It's just super cool to walk through a grocery aisle and see my face on things. I'm super excited for that, and more than a flavor, I'm more excited to venture out and do other types of things. Maybe pizza bagels and pizza rolls, and then pizza sticks, or just a different kind of crust, and type of s— like that.

