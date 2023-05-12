Lil Wayne Encourages His Fans to 'Eat Healthy': 'I Don't Eat Fast Food'

Lil Wayne has been keep a healthy diet for over 20 years.

In an Instagram Story captured by Daily Loud, the Young Money rapper, 40, showed the unique way he dines on the road since he hasn't eaten fast food in decades and doesn't even "know what McDonald's smells like."

In the video, Lil Wayne is exiting his tour bus explaining that "we had pulled over to eat, and you know I don't eat fast food, so we had pulled over to cook." As he maneuvers between parked cars, he arrives at the back of a van overflowing with bags presumably filled with food. "See, we pulled over, and we cooked," he said.

The rapper ended this video with a message to his fans. "So eat healthy young men, young women," he said.

Lil Wayne has been open about not eating fast food in the past. In a February interview for New Music Daily on Apple Music, the New Orleans native spoke with host Zane Lowe about advice his mother, a chef, gave him when he moved to Miami at the age of 19.

"One thing she really wanted me to do was, she wanted me to get a personal chef," he said, before recalling her message, "'You should get a personal chef, so therefore, you're not just eating anything.'"

Lil Wayne confirmed he followed that advice and has had a personal chef since he was 19. "I don't know what McDonald's smells like. I haven't eaten any fast food in forever," he stated.

Aside from encouraging young people to eat healthier, Lil Wayne is all about giving back to them, too. In Dec. 2022, the Young Money rapper hosted "A Weezy Christmas" for the kids in his hometown of New Orleans at Dave & Buster's.

"This Christmas @mackmaine4president & I wanted to give some future hall of famers the gift of game w/ the help of @Wilson 🤙🏾," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the event.

He continued, "Making sure they received the necessary resources so they could enjoy all the benefits of being a top tier athlete was very important to us!"

According to TMZ, with the help of Wilson Sporting Goods and Young Money Entertainment executive Mack Maine, the rapper hosted 150 children between the ages of 12-16 at the event space.

The event celebrated children for good grades and their involvement in sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis.