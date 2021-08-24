Lil Nas X Returns to Work at Taco Bell as Chief Impact Officer: 'Life Has Come Full Circle'

"I officially work at Taco Bell again," Lil Nas X wrote, announcing his honorary position as chief impact officer at the fast food chain, where he had his first job in high school

Lil Nas X is returning to his roots.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 22, has taken on a new role at Taco Bell, where he worked his first job as a teenager. The fast food chain has tapped Lil Nas X (né Montero Hill) as its chief impact officer, an honorary title that allows them to team up on an exclusive experience around his upcoming debut album Montero, kicking off in the first 60 days of their partnership.

He shared the news Monday on Twitter, waxing nostalgic about his high school part-time gig. "Life has come full circle, I officially work at Taco Bell again," Hill wrote. With the new position, Taco Bell has also adopted "Live Nas" as a new spin on their motto.

"Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans - including its people," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement. "This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people."

Lil Nas is also partnering with the Taco Bell Foundation, announcing awards to the recipients of the Live Más scholarship. A total of $7 million was awarded to 725 students in 2021.

The "Industry Baby" artist appears in Taco Bell's breakfast campaign as well, as the company brings breakfast back to the menus of 90% of their locations by mid-September. The campaign will offer fan engagement experiences with Lil Nas X, which will be announced later this fall.

The new breakfast items include the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which comes with eggs, nacho cheese sauce and sausage; the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, featuring a choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, three-cheese blend and a hash brown; and the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, adding a double serving of scrambled eggs to the three-cheese blend, potato bites, pico de gallo and a choice of bacon or sausage.

"Lil Nas X is one of the most important voices of this generation," said Jennifer Frommer, SVP brand partnerships and commercial Sync at Columbia Records. "His expertise in understanding social media and youth culture alongside his skills in creating great music makes this partnership with Taco Bell exciting, brave and one of the most innovative campaigns I've had the pleasure of creating."

