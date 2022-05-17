Life Savers, Starburst and Skittles Gummies Recalled After Possible Presence of Metal Pieces

Consumers reported thin pieces within the candy or loose in the bag

Mars Wrigley announced a voluntary recall of various candy products after consumers reported thin metal strands in the candy itself or loose in the bag.

The products, which were recalled in the U.S. on Friday, include Starburst, Skittles and Life Savers gummies. According to the company, products were manufactured by a third party and subsequently distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In a press release, the company said there have been no known reported illnesses.

Mars Wrigley advised consumers on what to do if they purchased or consumed the candy products. "Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves," the official release stated. "If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it."

Gummies Recall Credit: FDA

Some of the candy flavors include Life Savers wild berry gummies, along with Starburst gummies sours. The Food and Drug Administration also posted the company's recall announcement, which includes a complete list of products affected by the recall.