Leslie Jones Is Hosting the Supermarket Sweep Revival on ABC

Classic game shows are making a comeback in 2020.

The SNL-alumni and comedian Leslie Jones has signed on as the host for the reboot of Supermarket Sweep. Jones was first slated to host and executive produce back in August, but the show didn’t have a home until ABC announced the addition to its game show lineup on Wednesday.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep,” Jones said in a press release. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

The original rendition of the show aired on ABC from 1965-1967. The fast-paced series follows three teams of two as they use their smart shopping skills to battle and fill their baskets with the best grocery items — all to win big cash prizes.

“We struck gold struck gold having Leslie Jones as the host and executive producer,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “I can’t wait for it to be reintroduced with Leslie’s fresh and unique take on the classic supermarket race, which will undoubtedly appeal to an entirely new generation of viewers.”

An airdate hasn’t been announced but the 10-episode season plants to start filming in the spring.

Jones left SNL in 2019 and has a slew of new projects coming up including her own Netflix comedy special Leslie Jones: Time Machine which debuts Jan 14. Jones seemed very excited to start filming Supermarket Sweep in a post she made on Instagram. “2020 bout to be lit,” she wrote.