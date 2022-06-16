The visit comes three months after Leonardo DiCaprio announced his investment in Champagne Telmont

Leonardo DiCaprio Visits Fields in France Where the Eco-Friendly Champagne He Invested in Is Made

It didn't take long for Leonardo DiCaprio to get into Champagne.

Just three months after announcing his investment in Champagne Telmont, the actor took to the fields near Epernay, France. The visit, which a source tells PEOPLE occurred last week, was posted on the maison's Instagram on Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to have recently welcomed actor, environmentalist and Champagne Telmont investor @leonardodicaprio to Damery," read the post. "Leonardo supports our vision and commitment to create the most sustainable, organic champagne and heavily focus on preserving our land and our biodiversity.

DiCaprio's tour included a visit to the caves, vats and Marne Valley growing fields, which have been cultivated by the LHopital family since 1912.

In February, DiCaprio disclosed he had made "a substantial investment" in the 110-year old house, a leading bio-friendly bubbly.

Telmont has ambitious plans to market a 100% organic champagne by 2025, with increasing emphasis on expanding eco-friendly processes through its growing and production sectors. Half of its grape supply is already organically produced, the house says.

Discussions involving DiCaprio's investment first started over two years ago. "The conversation began in 2019," an insider told PEOPLE in February, "and was slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Negotiations were conducted largely between DiCaprio and the fourth-generation, family-run house's president Ludovic du Plessis. "They've known one another for over 15 years," added the source. Negotiations included virtual tastings with cases of the brand's 2020 release sent to DiCaprio in Los Angeles for sessions conducted online.

DiCaprio is the most recent Hollywood celebrity to invest in French champagne. The decade-old trend began with Jay-Z's 2014 purchase of the small, but highly-respected, Armand de Brignac. In 2021, the music mogul sold half ownership to luxury goods giant LVMH for an estimated profit of over $300 million.