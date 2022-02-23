Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Eco-Friendly Champagne Brand

Leonardo DiCaprio has acquired a "significant" share of Telmont, a 110-year old champagne house near Epernay.

France's most celebrated export has just added another of the world's most famous names to its list of backers.

Following in the footstep of JAY-Z and Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio has joined the growing ranks of celebrities investing in French champagne.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Oscar winning actor announced Tuesday that he has acquired a "significant" share of Telmont, a 110-year old champagne house near Epernay.

Breaking the news of his investment on Twitter, DiCaprio lauded the firm's commitment towards the environment.

"From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmontis determined to radically lower its environmental footprint," he wrote. "Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont."

Founded in 1912, Telmont is a fourth-generation, family-directed house located in Damery.

Fifteen-months ago, brands giant Remy Cointreau obtained majority ownership. The family remains involved in operations and their partnership shares aggressive plans involving organic production.

In a follow-up statement, Telmont's President Ludovic du Plessis described DiCaprio's investment as sending "a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans.

"We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment," du Plessis said. "The House has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in the terroir! We aim to act in the name of Mother Nature in everything we do."

"Welcome aboard, Leonardo DiCaprio," he added on Instagram.

Discussions involving DiCaprio's investment, sources tell PEOPLE, first started over two years ago. "The conversation began in 2019, and was slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic," an insider says.

Negotiations were conducted largely between DiCaprio and du Plessis. "They've known one another for over 15 years," adds a source, and included virtual tastings with cases of the brand's 2020 release sent to DiCaprio in Los Angeles for sessions conducted online.

While an exact amount was not disclosed, DiCaprio's participation was termed "a substantial investment" by one industry insider, and his involvement will not be as a brand spokesperson but as a shareholder.

His interest was persuaded by Telmont's ambitious plan to pioneer a 100% organic champagne by 2025, taking the process into the fields and assisting its growers in achieving eco-friendly status by 2031. Half of Telmont's grape supply is already organically produced, the house claims.

The actor is expected to visit the house as early as this Spring, according to one industry source.

DiCaprio's arrival in champagne is only the latest in an increasingly crowded celebrity field which began with JAY-Z.

In 2014, the music star purchased the small respected house Armand de Brignac. He subsequently sold half ownership to luxury goods giant LVMH last year. Estimates place his profit on the sale at over $300 million net.

Pitt, inspired by the worldwide success of his Chateau Miraval wines in Provence, launched a Rosé champagne, Fleur de Miraval in 2020.