Lena Dunham Gives Jennifer Garner's Blueberry Buckle Cake 7 Stars—and Her Reaction Is Adorable

Jennifer Garner is taking her baking skills on the road and sharing her creations with the cast and crew on set of her upcoming comedy show, Camping.

On Wednesday, Lena Dunham, who co-created the new HBO television series, posted a series of videos on her Instagram stories while trying a piece of Garner’s blueberry buckle cake.

“I’m not going to give it a great review just because it was made by a Hollywood star,” Dunham says before a taking a bite. “Holy s—. It’s so good. It’s so f—— good.”

The next video shows Dunham describing just how amazing it is: “Jen Garner knocked it out of the f—— park. It’s so crumbly. It’s right for the morning and the afternoon. 5 stars. 6 stars.”

Lena Dunham/Instagram

Another writer for the show, Travon Free, also gave it a try, one-upping Dunham’s review.

“Oh my god, Lena, I think you meant 7 stars,” Free says. “It’s so good.”

Garner, who has been showing off her cooking skills for the past several months, was then informed of the good news.

“How do you feel about the fact that your blueberry buckle received 7 stars?” Dunham asks a very excited Garner.

“Are you serious? 7 stars? Out of how many?” she asks.

“Out of 7!” Dunham tells her.

The 46-year-old then makes everyone’s hearts turn to mush when she adorably says, “Oh, it’s a great day, thanks Lena!”

Although Dunham is one of the first to taste-test Garner’s recipes for all to see, chef Ina Garten has commented on the actress’s “Pretend Cooking Show,” calling her “wonderful.”

“I love her videos so much,” Garten tells PEOPLE. “She is adorable and smart and not at all performing—that’s just who she is. I just think she’s really special.”

