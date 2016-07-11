Why Lena Dunham Considers Chicken Nuggets to Be the Ultimate Form of Rebellion

What do diner burgers, Jell-O and chicken nuggets have in common? Well, aside from serving as food staples for kids and adults alike, Lena Dunham holds a special place for all three — to the point that she’s more than willing to wax poetic about each and every one of them.

For Dunham’s upcoming HBO series Max, the writer-actress told Food & Wine that she was determined to fit the show’s 1960s theme with the help of different types of Jell-O molds — a kitchen item she was determined to get right as an ode to her mom’s memorable gatherings during the same decade.

“All my mom’s ’60s dinner parties revolved around that kind of food: Jell-O, clams casino. There’s Jell-O in the Max pilot,” she tells the magazine. “It’s very cinematic.”

As for the connection she shares with diner burgers, Dunham is quick to associate the barbecue-favorite with weekday mornings and her father, who would let the Lenny creator order a burger before school when she was a kid. “I’d order orange juice and a hamburger. And it wasn’t a little one,” she said. “Thank you, Dad, for the freedom of letting a kid have a big burger for breakfast.”

Despite the (occasional) leniency with breakfast, Dunham’s family was keen on feeding their children whole foods, which meant fast food was not welcome in the Dunham home — unless long road trips were involved a.k.a. the only time the Girls star would be allowed to feast on chicken nuggets.

