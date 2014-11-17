8 Who-Knew Ways To Use Up Your Leftover Pie Dough

Image zoom

While it’s universally agreed upon that Thanksgiving leftovers are one of the best things about the holiday, pie dough scraps tend to get overlooked. Don’t make that mistake this year.



Those extra pieces of dough leftover from fitting your crust into your plate can be put to brilliant — and tasty — use.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From empanadas to cookies to mini quiches, these are our favorite ways to show some leftover love.

1. COOKIES

These bitty nibbles from Completely Delicious call for four ingredients — scraps being one of them. A simple egg wash, dust of cinnamon sugar and 10 minutes in the oven is all you need for a pre-pie snack.

2. CHEESY CRACKERS

For a savory bite, sprinkle dough slices with Parmesan and a pinch of salt and bake to make party-ready crackers.

Image zoom

3. MINI EMPANADAS

Make little hand pies by rolling the leftover dough to 1/8 inch thick, cutting out circles and filling the centers with the anything from veggies to cheese to meat, like these beef empanadas from Evil Shenanigans. Fold the filled dough in half, crimp the edges and bake. Voilà! There’s your Thanksgiving dinner party appetizer.

Image zoom

4. PIE FRIES

A crispier variation on the cookies, make cinnamon sugar Pie Fries by baking pie strips until golden brown. Serve in a french fry sleeve to make it extra cute.

RELATED: Brilliant Baking Hacks That Will Turn You Into a Master Baker

5. BREAKFAST PASTRIES

Black Friday breakfast solved! Make mini turnovers by adding jam, preserves or even chocolate to square dough strips — fold in half, crimp into triangles and bake.

Image zoom

6. MINI QUICHES

Another tasty app at your fingertips! Transform the dough into mini quiches, like Happy Go Marni did with these bitty Zucchini Onion creations. Just roll the dough into 1-inch balls, flatten, press gently into a mini muffin tin and fill with your favorite quiche mix-ins.

7. PIGS IN BLANKETS

Wrap the dough around cocktail wieners or small cooked sausage pieces and bake up for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Image zoom

8. CINNAMON ROLL BITES

For an easy, sweet treat, spread butter on thinly rolled dough and dust with a good amount of cinnamon and sugar, roll the dough up jellyroll style and slice into ½ inch pieces, lay on a cookie sheet and bake. These pinwheels from The Cutting Edge of Ordinary are best enjoyed straight from the oven.

—Morgan Gibson

This embed is invalid